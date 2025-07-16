Ireland Oil and Gas On-shore/Off-shore Exploration Map 2025 | Exploration Licences, Operators, and Drilling Results

Explore Ireland's offshore and onshore exploration with our biannual 1:1,000,000 scale map. Available in digital print and PDF, it details all . Includes a concession guide and highlights all sedimentary basins by name.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland - Oil and Gas Exploration - 1st Edition 2025" map from La Tene Maps has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The full color map is a concession map and shows all exploration licences onshore and offshore Ireland (north and south) together with the operator's name and licence type (Lease, licence and option).

The map shows all quads, blocks, wells drilled with results and total depth.

A detailed concession guide outlining the operator and consortia member interest is included. A feature of all our exploration maps is that the sedimentary basins are shown and named.

