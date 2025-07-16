Mexico Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output Projected to Register an AAGR of 2.5% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investment in Oil and Gas, Energy Infrastructure, and Infrastructure

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mexico's construction industry is projected to decline by 5.9% in real terms in 2025 as precarious US-Mexican relations remain unresolved, drained public-sector stimulus headwind construction prospects, and plummeting remittance's weigh on consumer spending.

However, this is less symptomatic of a recovering construction outlook, more an overestimation of Mexico's construction market value previously. Markedly, the Mexican Peso appreciating by approximately 7.8% (YTD) will somewhat soften the negative effect of rising building material prices, albeit not significantly enough to offset the expected lost demand from US levies. Furthermore, President Sheinbaum remains resilient in her ambition to accelerate renewable construction initiatives under her National Energy Strategy; a target to achieve 45?% renewable electricity usage by 2030. However, macroeconomic headwinds persist.

In the longer term, despite economic uncertainty and evident short-term headwinds, Mexico's construction industry is expected to recover and register an annual average growth of 2.5% between 2026 and 2028, supported by investment in oil and gas, energy infrastructure, and infrastructure construction projects in line with the government plan to invest MXN1.2 trillion ($58 billion) for developing 5,645km of railway line across 24 states by 2030.

In April 2025, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) announced an investment of MXN7.9 billion ($396 million) over the next six years to improve potable water and sanitation systems in Acapulco. Previously, in February 2025, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transport announced the National Highway Infrastructure Program 2025-30. This plan will see a total investment of MXN173 billion ($8.5 billion) to redevelop 4,000km of roads by 2030.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Mexico, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



