Germany Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 3.1% During 2026-2029, Supported by the Government's Investments in Transport and Energy Projects

Construction industry in Germany to decline in real terms by 1.8% in 2025, marking its fifth consecutive year of decline; the industry's weakness in 2025 is attributed to headwinds caused by high construction material costs and weak external demand, coupled with a decline in permits approved for buildings.

According to Destatis, the total number of building permits approved fell by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first three months of 2025, following an overall annual fall of 11.5% in 2024. Similarly, the construction production index declined by 3.3% YoY in the first three months of 2025, following an overall annual fall of 3.3% in 2024, according to Eurostat.

In another setback to the industry's output, the announcement of US tariffs on European imports is likely to weigh on the export-driven economy of Germany, making it vulnerable to rising trade barriers. The major export from Germany to the US is vehicles, especially cars. In 2024, Germany exported approximately 3.4 million new cars worldwide, worth EUR135 billion ($147.1 billion), with the US being a major importer.

The German construction industry is expected to recover at an average annual growth rate of 3.1% between 2026 to 2029, supported by the government's investments in transport and energy projects. Growth will be supported by investments in renewable energy projects, in line with the government's plan to generate 80% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2045.

Among the recent developments, in May 2025, the German electric utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG announced that it is planning to invest EUR50 billion ($54.5 billion) in the transformation of the energy system by 2030. The plan aims to expand transmission and distribution networks and construct new wind and solar power plants, including the planned hydrogen core network

