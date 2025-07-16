NorthWest Copper Announces Flow Through Private Placement to Fund Exploration at Kwanika

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly or indirectly, in whole or in part in or into the United States

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million (“Offering”) consisting of up to 11.1 million flow-through units at a price of $0.225 per unit (a “FT Unit”).

Each FT Unit will consist of one flow through common share (a “FT Share”) and one half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.34 per Warrant for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp to act as its financial advisor for the offering. The Company will pay a finder’s fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the private placement and may pay a portion of the finders fee and advisory fee in common shares of the Company.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to target higher grade sub-domains within the Kwanika Central Area and to drill test the near-surface Transfer target located 350 m to the south.

CEO Paul Olmsted said, “This financing is an important step for the Company as it provides the funding necessary to execute on a planned drill program for 2025 at its core property, Kwanika. The drill program is designed to: 1) confirm the higher-grade target model announced on April 5th to better define it and inform future mine designs, 2) expand the higher-grade zones with step-out holes where open, and 3) probe for deeper extensions that could potentially open up areas for further exploration. In addition, the 2025 program will also test nearby targets to follow-up previous encouraging exploration results. This financing will allow the Company to improve its understanding of Kwanika, complete metallurgical test work to improve gold recoveries and move forward on its plans to deliver an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment in the first half of 2026.”

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 1, 2025, or such other date as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible resource exploration expenses which will qualify as (i) "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act), and (ii) as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures"). Qualifying Expenditures in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares will be incurred (or deemed to be incurred) by the Company on or before December 31, 2026 and will be renounced by the Company to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration of NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca .

