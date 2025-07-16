BTCS Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

Prestigious ranking boosts visibility for the Company’s unique growth and ETH-centric strategy

Silver Spring, MD, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is honored to be included in the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the index’s recent annual Russell reconstitution.

The Russell Microcap® Index is a widely-recognized benchmark that measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Index is based on a combination of market capitalization and current index membership and provides important third-party validation and credibility to the companies included.

“BTCS’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index marks an important step in our growth trajectory,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “We believe this third-party validation will help us broaden our reach and introduce new audiences to our unique story as the world’s oldest public blockchain company that’s been laser-focused on Ethereum infrastructure for nearly five years, operating at the forefront of this rapidly evolving space.”

Being included in Russell’s prestigious index comes amid increasing market presence and the growing recognition of BTCS’s unique strategy, which combines a robust Ethereum treasury with vertically-integrated blockchain infrastructure operations, including staking and block building. The Company’s strategy is underpinned by its innovative DeFi/TradFi flywheel framework, designed to drive scalable revenue growth while enhancing ETH per share.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding driving meaningful and scalable revenue and potential results from the inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index and growth of the business. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation market conditions, regulatory issues and requirements, unanticipated issues with our At-The-Market Offering facility, unexpected issues with Builder+, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, follow us on:

Twitter: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

Investor Relations: Charles Allen – CEO

X (formerly Twitter): @Charles_BTCS

Email: ir@btcs.com