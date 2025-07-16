Canadian OCTG Producers File Trade Complaint Against Unfair Imports

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVRAZ North America and Welded Tube of Canada today announced they have jointly filed an antidumping duty complaint with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), targeting unfairly priced imports of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) that are harming Canada’s domestic industry.

The complaint focuses on OCTG imports from Mexico and the Philippines, as well as specific producers and exporters from Turkiye (Borusan Mannesmann), Korea (Hyundai Steelpipe), and the United States (Tenaris S.A. and its subsidiaries). These imports are being sold into the Canadian market at unfairly low prices, causing significant and ongoing injury to Canadian manufacturers.

“Canada has more than enough capacity to meet its own demand for OCTG,” said Don Hunter, Senior Vice President, EVRAZ Canada. “We’re not asking for special treatment, just a level playing field. Our complaint clearly shows that unfairly priced imports are undermining the viability of Canadian production and putting our workers at risk.”

This complaint follows a disturbing pattern of trade disruption in recent years. In 2023, the CBSA acted decisively to stop a flood of dumped and subsidized OCTG imports from China, which surged in 2022. However, since then, more than 200,000 metric tonnes of dumped OCTG from the countries and exporters named in this complaint have entered the Canadian market, effectively replacing the volume previously sourced from China, at the direct expense of Canadian producers offering high-quality, sustainably priced products.

“Canadian producers are operating in an increasingly unstable global trade environment,” said Jeff Hanley, Vice President, Energy Tubulars, Welded Tube of Canada. “This complaint is about ensuring Canada’s trade laws are properly enforced. Without action, we risk losing good-paying, unionized jobs and weakening a strategic manufacturing sector. We are urging the CBSA and Canadian International Trade Tribunal to act swiftly to enforce existing trade laws.”

Marty Warren, Canadian National Director of the United Steelworkers union, added, “As our members face threats to their jobs from dumped goods entering our market, we must do everything in our power to protect our domestic industry, our jobs, and the communities they support. During these unprecedented times, we must stand up for Canadian jobs and call on the CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal to act swiftly to protect Canadian workers.”

EVRAZ North America, Welded Tube of Canada, and USW are urging the Government of Canada to take decisive action to defend Canadian jobs, protect the domestic OCTG industry, and uphold the rules-based trading system.

About EVRAZ North America

EVRAZ North America is a leading North American producer of engineered steel products for rail, energy and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company has six production sites located in the United States (Portland, Oregon; Pueblo, Colorado) and Canada (Regina, Saskatchewan; Calgary, Camrose and Red Deer, Alberta).

Media Contact: MediaInquiries@evrazna.com

About Welded Tube of Canada

The Welded Tube of Canada Group of Companies is a diversified steel pipe and tube producer with annual production capacity of 700,000 tons. Headquartered in Concord, Ontario, the company operates six facilities strategically located in Canada and the United States to serve the North American marketplace.

Media Contact: sales@weldedtube.com