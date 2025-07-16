Lucinity and Zenoo partner to deliver full-lifecycle compliance—from onboarding to investigation

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucinity and Zenoo have formed a strategic partnership to provide financial institutions with a unified approach to compliance that connects onboarding, perpetual KYC, investigations, and reporting. By combining Zenoo’s no-code orchestration engine with Lucinity’s AI-powered case management platform, the partnership enables compliance teams to unify compliance processes, reduce manual work, and improve data quality across the entire customer lifecycle.

The partnership bridges a long-standing gap in compliance operations: the disconnect between onboarding and KYC systems and the tools used for risk investigation. This integration enables institutions to carry high-quality data—such as identity verification, address validation, and fraud indicators—from the first customer interaction through to ongoing detection and case review. By unifying these stages, the collaboration supports stronger data integrity, more effective monitoring, and reduced false positives.

Zenoo allows compliance teams to build and deploy onboarding and KYC workflows without engineering support. Their platform includes a visual journey builder for designing logic and flows, a real-time UI editor for branded customer experiences, and a marketplace of pre-integrated providers for identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud checks. These workflows are dynamic, localized, and adapt to regulatory requirements and customer profiles. Zenoo also supports ongoing KYC by triggering re-verifications, updates, and risk reviews based on lifecycle events or behavioural changes, enabling a shift from static to perpetual KYC.

Lucinity provides the infrastructure to act on those signals. Its platform includes a centralized Case Manager that consolidates alerts from AML, sanctions, fraud, and onboarding. Customer 360 gives investigators full context across internal and third-party sources, while the Luci AI Agent supports analysts with on-demand background checks, data lookups, and follow-up actions. Luci can also call Zenoo workflows directly—for example, to request a document from a customer or trigger a batch of identity verifications—without requiring integration work. Exceptions flagged during onboarding, such as failed checks or friction points, are automatically routed into Lucinity as structured cases. This gives compliance teams one place to manage investigations across the entire lifecycle.

What distinguishes the partnership is its modular, API-first approach, allowing institutions to customize their compliance architecture without being locked into a single vendor stack. By connecting two interoperable platforms, the collaboration supports a flexible model for managing compliance workflows. This integration helps organizations move away from manual processes toward a more dynamic and intelligent ecosystem.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, Founder and CEO of Lucinity, said: “Zenoo strengthens our platform by delivering better onboarding data from the start. It improves Customer 360, sharpens case triage, and gives Luci more context to support faster, more accurate investigations.”

Stuart Watkins, founder and CEO of Zenoo, added: “With Lucinity, we’re extending the value of onboarding far beyond the initial customer interaction. Now, the data we capture can drive real-time decisions, trigger investigations, and improve the quality of compliance across the board.”

