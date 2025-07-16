Bitcoin Solaris Enters Final Phase of Presale Ahead of July 31 Launch





TALLINN, Estonia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) , a hybrid blockchain project focused on scalability, mobile accessibility, and decentralization, has entered the final phase of its presale, with the official token launch scheduled for July 31, 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the project, which has rapidly gained attention for its technical architecture and energy-efficient mining approach.

As of today, Bitcoin Solaris is in Phase 12 of its presale, with tokens available at $12, offering a 4% bonus for early adopters. The upcoming launch price is set at $20, creating strong interest from retail participants ahead of the final listing.

Bitcoin Solaris: Built for Scalability, Speed, and Real-World Utility

Bitcoin Solaris aims to revolutionize how we interact with blockchain technology in our daily lives, without the bottlenecks.





Dual-layer blockchain structure

Hybrid consensus combining PoW for security and DPoS for scalability

10,000+ transactions per second with 2-second finality

Fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins for security confidence

When it comes to blockchain architecture, Bitcoin Solaris merges the old-school security of Bitcoin with the modern-day efficiency demanded by DeFi, gaming, and real-world applications. The project’s ongoing partnership with Solana ensures lightning-fast transaction speeds during its early growth, while its native chain continues to evolve.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Is Exploding Right Now

Bitcoin Solaris is not just hype. It is backed by a robust technical foundation and a clear roadmap. Beyond the headlines, there’s a practical reason people are flocking to this project: it is accessible and built for mass adoption.

Mobile mining through the upcoming Solaris Nova App makes BTC-S available to everyone.

Mining is as simple as downloading an app. No technical knowledge required.

99.95% more energy efficient than Bitcoin, making it environmentally sustainable.

Through the exciting release of the Solaris Nova App, BTC-S will put mining into the hands of everyday users globally. Whether you’re on an iPhone, Android, or desktop, mining BTC-S is as simple as pressing a button. More miners mean more network security, which means greater value for early adopters.

If you want to understand why Bitcoin Solaris is gaining such traction, multiple influencers have broken it down in detail:

A full breakdown by Token Empire

Strong coverage from Crypto Vlog

Enthusiastic review on Token Galaxy

All point to the same thing: Bitcoin Solaris is shaping up to be the smartest entry point for investors looking for that second shot at crypto wealth.

The Presale Is Heating Up, And Nearly Over





We are in Phase 12 of the presale , and things are moving fast:

Current Price: $12

Next Phase: $13

Bonus this round: 4%

Launch Price: $20

Potential return: 150%

With only around 3 weeks remaining until the July 31, 2025 launch date, urgency is key. Bitcoin Solaris has already raised over $6.6M, with more than 14,150 unique users locking in their positions. This is shaping up to be one of the shortest and most explosive presales in recent crypto history.

Wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for seamless token delivery after launch.

If you missed the first crypto boom, this presale is structured to ensure you don’t miss the next.

You can secure your place directly through the Bitcoin Solaris website .

Advanced Technology Driving a Wealth-Building Future

What sets BTC-S apart isn’t just hype. It is the tech. The hybrid consensus model gives you both security and speed, while the dual-layer system ensures scalability without congestion.

Base Layer (PoW): Security through proven blockchain methods

Solaris Layer (DPoS): 100,000 TPS with 2-second finality

Smart contracts built on Rust and Solana standards

Zero-Knowledge Proofs for privacy-focused users

BTC-S is not merely theoretical. Its roadmap is precise and ambitious. You can view the detailed Bitcoin Solaris Roadmap for more insights.

About Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris is a decentralized blockchain platform built to enable scalable, secure, and energy-efficient applications. Its dual-consensus system and mobile-first approach are designed to bring blockchain utility to mainstream users while maintaining robust decentralization principles.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

