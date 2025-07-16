Dayforce Unveils Discover 2025: Discover the Work You’re Meant to Do

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, announced that registration and the agenda is now live for Dayforce Discover, its flagship conference held October 6-9 at Wynn Las Vegas.

At Dayforce Discover, thousands will gather for a lineup of can’t-miss keynotes, hundreds of learning opportunities, and a community-driven experience built around a theme that matters more than ever in the age of AI: doing the work you’re meant to do.

“Dayforce Discover is purpose-built to make people feel something – seen, heard, and inspired to create real change,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dayforce. “This isn’t just another conference — it’s an experience rooted in the belief that everyone deserves to do the work they’re meant to do. If you’re looking for an authentic, approachable community to help you do that while navigating workforce change amid the rise of AI, Dayforce Discover is unmissable.”

Keynotes with bold ideas and real takeaways

Innovation Keynote : The show kicks off with a crowd-favorite session as Dayforce Chair and CEO David Ossip and Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer Joe Korngiebel unveil how customers can work, learn, and lead in new ways – all powered by the latest innovations from the company’s AI-powered people platform.

: The show kicks off with a crowd-favorite session as Dayforce Chair and CEO David Ossip and Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer Joe Korngiebel unveil how customers can work, learn, and lead in new ways – all powered by the latest innovations from the company’s AI-powered people platform. AI Keynote : Guest speaker Salman Khan, founder of Khan Academy and leading expert on education and AI, will share his perspective on the future of personalized learning and AI in the workplace. Attendees will also hear from Dayforce customers turning AI into action, not just aspiration.

: Guest speaker Salman Khan, founder of Khan Academy and leading expert on education and AI, will share his perspective on the future of personalized learning and AI in the workplace. Attendees will also hear from Dayforce customers turning AI into action, not just aspiration. Closing Keynote: Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress, producer, and Co-CEO/Founder of PATTERN Beauty, will deliver an unforgettable and inspiring conversation about the revolutionary power of joy and why leading with joy makes work life better. She’ll also dive into the impact of joyful cultures and how to cultivate one at any organization.



Hundreds of paths to learn and connect

Whether it’s solving today’s challenges or preparing for what’s next, Dayforce Discover is packed with hundreds of opportunities to learn and grow alongside like-minded peers and inspiring visionaries:

Dayforce FIT : Fast-paced interactive training with experts ready to help customers go further with Dayforce.

: Fast-paced interactive training with experts ready to help customers go further with Dayforce. Hands-on Labs : Get under the hood with classroom-style sessions that walk customers through untapped capabilities.

: Get under the hood with classroom-style sessions that walk customers through untapped capabilities. Breakouts : 100+ sessions led by Dayforce customers and industry voices, tackling topics from product experiences to HR best practices.

: 100+ sessions led by Dayforce customers and industry voices, tackling topics from product experiences to HR best practices. Customer Support Zone : Help solve your specific needs with one-on-one support sessions with Dayforce experts.

: Help solve your specific needs with one-on-one support sessions with Dayforce experts. Certifications: Earn SHRM, Payroll.org, and HRPA credits with select sessions.



Unmissable in-person moments

Demos with David : In one of the most talked-about sessions, David Ossip takes the stage for a high-energy, end-to-end walkthrough of Dayforce. He fields dozens of live questions and brings the full power of Dayforce to life – unscripted, unfiltered, and unforgettable.

: In one of the most talked-about sessions, David Ossip takes the stage for a high-energy, end-to-end walkthrough of Dayforce. He fields dozens of live questions and brings the full power of Dayforce to life – unscripted, unfiltered, and unforgettable. Dayforce Exploration Expo : The Exploration Expo is more than a demo hall – it’s a full-scale immersion zone for attendees to get hands-on with the Dayforce platform, meet one-on-one with product experts, and experience an ecosystem of solutions designed to help accelerate value.

: The Exploration Expo is more than a demo hall – it’s a full-scale immersion zone for attendees to get hands-on with the Dayforce platform, meet one-on-one with product experts, and experience an ecosystem of solutions designed to help accelerate value. Dayforce Disco: When the learning ends, the celebration begins. This year’s party theme? Space Disco. The Dayforce Disco has become legendary – and this year will be out of this world.



