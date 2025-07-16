LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Distinguished Nuclear Expert Lloyd Jollay as its UF6 Systems Manager

Lloyd Jollay’s addition continues LIS Technologies’ initiative to build a management team consisting of veteran nuclear industry specialists and leaders.

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that Lloyd Jollay, a seasoned nuclear engineering professional with over 30 years of experience in nuclear safety, materials management, and advanced fuel cycle operations, has been appointed as it UF 6 Systems Manager.

“LIST’s patented CRISLA technology has the potential to support the revitalization and growth of the nation’s nuclear-fuel supply chain,” said Lloyd Jollay, UF 6 Systems Manager of LIS Technologies Inc. “The Company has taken a leading role in this industry’s innovation and decisive steps to rebirth, demonstrate and subsequently commercialize its technology. I look forward to putting my industry experience to work in support of this mission.”

Former Vice President of Isotopes and Nuclear Fuel Cycle at Boston Government Services, Lloyd Jollay led the development of nuclear safety programs and provided licensing support for emerging advanced reactor and isotope production initiatives. His extensive background includes managing criticality safety programs, supporting the peaceful use and transport of uranium materials, and advising on nuclear nonproliferation strategies within the DOE and NNSA complex.





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Seasoned Nuclear Engineering Professional Lloyd Jollay as its UF 6 Systems Manager.

In his prior roles, Mr. Jollay held multiple leadership positions at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. His work included directing nuclear material applications, overseeing high-enriched uranium (HEU) supply and return efforts, and managing multimillion-dollar budgets supporting domestic and international nuclear nonproliferation. He also led criticality safety teams, supporting safe nuclear operations through rigorous documentation, evaluations, and compliance with regulatory bodies including NPO, NNSA, and the DNFSB. Mr. Jollay holds an MBA and a B.S. in Engineering Physics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he also completed coursework toward an M.S. in Nuclear Engineering.

He is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, has completed advanced training in SCALE and MCNP, and maintains active membership in the American Nuclear Society and the Institute of Nuclear Materials Management.

“I’m pleased to welcome Lloyd to LIS Technologies,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of LIS Technologies Inc. “Bringing in seasoned leaders is essential as we scale, and Lloyd’s depth of experience in the nuclear sector will strengthen our management team at a critical juncture. His track record and commitment to the industry will be instrumental as we work to position LIST at the forefront of America’s nuclear fuel supply chain revitalization.”

“Lloyd’s addition comes at a pivotal moment as we move toward the next phase of our technology’s development,” said Christo Liebenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. “With decades of experience in nuclear operations and non-proliferation, and his many connections with nuclear entities in the Oak Ridge area and nationwide, he brings along fresh perspective to help guide our work responsibly. Lloyd has consistently championed innovative solutions throughout his career, and I am pleased to have him on the team.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

