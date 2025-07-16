Caesars Entertainment and Bread Financial Introduce New Caesars Rewards® Prestige Visa, a Premium-Level Credit Card Allowing Caesars Rewards Members to Earn Tier Status Faster and Unlock Luxury Rewards with Every Purchase

New premium-level credit card includes annual complimentary resort night, dining credits, gaming offers and more

Accelerated rewards create even more show-stopping, value-rich experiences for cardmembers

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the largest casino entertainment company in the U.S., is playing a bold new hand by launching a second, elevated, Caesars Rewards® Visa Signature credit card with Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. For a $149 annual fee*, the Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa Signature credit card includes up to $450 in annual value and gives members all the benefits of high-end experiences as well as waived fees for foreign transactions*.

Cardmembers will receive Prestige Perks worth up to $450 and redeemable annually across Caesars’ 50+ U.S. destinations, including:

A complimentary hotel night upon anniversary (up to $300)*

$50 Slot Play*

$100 Caesars dining credit*

Accelerated earn rates for Caesars Rewards destinations at seven Reward Credits® per $1 spent*





"Caesars Entertainment has always been about giving our members unmatched access to the best experiences in the industry," said Josh Jones, chief marketing officer at Caesars Entertainment. "Through our world-class Caesars Rewards program and our relationship with Bread Financial, we're expanding the ways our members can earn and enjoy perks—from one-of-a-kind experiences, exceptional dining options, accelerated status opportunities and more - this new card option brings even more excitement, value and VIP treatment to every guest staying and playing with Caesars Entertainment."

"The Caesars Rewards Prestige Visa credit card gives cardmembers more ways to earn rewards immediately on everyday purchases and unlock exclusive perks on travel, entertainment, dining and gaming —making every tap a step closer to their next unforgettable Caesars experience," said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer at Bread Financial. "This new credit card offers Caesars’ most dedicated members additional opportunities to make each purchase even more rewarding."

Additionally, the credit card provides more ways to earn Tier Credits through welcome offers and annual bonuses, enabling members to achieve their Caesars Rewards loyalty program tiers faster. New cardholders can earn up to 25,000 additional Tier Credits in their first year*.

Welcome Offer

Platinum Status upgrade*

2,500 Tier Credits after first purchase outside of Caesars Rewards destinations*

20,000 Reward Credits and 2,500 Tier Credits after $1,000 spend outside of Caesars Rewards destinations*



Annual Bonuses

2,500 Tier Credits with $5,000 annual spend + another 2,500 Tier Credits with $10,000 annual spend*

15,000 Tier Credits with $50,000 annual spend*

The new credit card adds to the existing Caesars Rewards Visa suite, including the Caesars Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card. Whether members are gaming, dining, or on the go, Caesars and Bread Financial have cardmembers covered with two distinct credit card programs to choose from and limitless ways to earn. The Caesars Rewards Visa card has also been elevated with a sophisticated new black design, bringing a sleek, modern edge to a card that delivers everyday perks with timeless luxury. For more information, please visit caesarsrewards.com/visa.

* Visit caesarsrewards.com/visa to review important terms, conditions, and limitations on cardholder benefits.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards® loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its Team Members, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.

To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

