Forte Minerals Secures C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment to Advance Alto Ruri Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement with a strategic investor (the “Investor”), who will acquire 6,326,066 common shares at a price of C$0.90 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately C$5,693,459 (the “Strategic Placement”). Upon closing of the Strategic Placement, the Investor will own 9.99% of Forte’s issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, establishing a meaningful long-term position in Forte’s growth and exploration strategy.

The C$0.90 offering price reflects a premium to Forte’s current market value, underscoring the Investor’s conviction in the Company’s long-term potential.

Patrick Elliott, President and CEO of Forte, commented: “This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for the company. It reflects strong conviction in the long-term value of our portfolio and validates the quality of our exploration pipeline. We’re excited to begin what we see as a long-term, collaborative relationship that supports our vision to unlock meaningful copper and gold discoveries in Perú.”

The proceeds from the Strategic Placement will be primarily used to advance Forte’s Alto Ruri high-sulfidation epithermal gold project in Perú (“Alto Ruri”), with at least 80% of the funds dedicated to exploration activities at Alto Ruri. The remaining funds will support general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with the Strategic Placement, Forte and the Investor will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement whereby the Investor is entitled to certain rights, subject to the Investor maintaining certain ownership thresholds in the Company, including technical information sharing rights and the right to participate in future equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its percentage ownership interest in the Company. The Investor has also agreed to voting support and standstill covenants.

In addition, under the Investor Rights Agreement the Investor and Forte will:

form a joint technical advisory committee; and

collaborate on community engagement and long-term access strategies.

The closing of the Strategic Placement is expected to occur on or around July 23, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. All shares issued pursuant to the Strategic Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.

This investment signals a firm belief in Forte’s vision, technical leadership and the significant long-term value potential of Alto Ruri. This collaboration marks a major step in executing the strategy Forte has been actively advancing; to deliver pipeline projects that fuel the major developers and producers.

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (Cu) and gold assets (Au) in Perú. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across key mineral belts.

Forte is committed to responsible resource development, creating long-term value, and fostering lasting partnerships with stakeholders and communities.

