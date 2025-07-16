Randamu Launches Threshold Cryptography Bootcamp to Accelerate Decentralized Innovation

Applications are now open for a 4-week program with prizes and access to New Delhi Hacker House

Middletown, Delaware, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randamu, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks, today announced it is hosting the Threshold Cryptography Bootcamp, a four-week virtual program designed for builders ready to push the boundaries of decentralized security and encryption. Scheduled to run from August 4 to September 1, this bootcamp offers an exclusive, hands-on experience for developers that want to innovate with threshold cryptography and the dcipher network.

Participants will:

·      Dive Deep: Four intensive weeks of hands-on experience, exploring how threshold cryptography can empower secure, decentralized solutions.

·      Build and Innovate: Participants will be challenged to create practical applications, experiment with dcipher network capabilities, and push the boundaries of what's possible.

·      Direct Impact: Participant insights and feedback are crucial. Become an integral part of dcipher's development, helping us refine and enhance the network.

·      Weekly Wins: Participants can earn cash prizes each week for innovative builds. 

The program culminates in Demo Day on September 1, where participants will pitch their final builds in a live-streamed showcase. Top projects will compete for three grand prizes, and standout performers will earn travel sponsorships to attend the New Delhi Hacker House during ETHGlobal, where they can collaborate, build, and network in person.

“We designed the Threshold Cryptography Bootcamp to be a launchpad for builders that want to directly shape the future of programmable trust,” said Andrew Slack, Head of Product at Randamu. “We’re excited to collaborate with innovators who are eager to push the limits of secure, decentralized applications.”

Developers can apply now until July 30th via Luma.

 

 

About Randamu
Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain coordination. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with censorship-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu’s solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit www.randa.mu.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
