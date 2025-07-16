Aventis Energy Announces KorrAI Technology Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to announce its Technology Program (the “Program”) with KorrAI Technologies Inc. (“KorrAI”) at the Corvo Uranium Project (the “Corvo Property” or the “Project”) located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Mandeep Parmar, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, ”With the objective of leading efficient exploration programs, we believe KorrAI’s systems and technical abilities will significantly strengthen our exploration capabilities. We look forward to integrating KorrAI’s hyperspectral imaging technology to further our understanding of the Corvo Property and we hope to uncover new information that will guide future work programs.”

KorrAI will commence the Program to supplement the Company’s 2025 summer exploration activities. The Company hopes to identify high-priority areas of interest by utilizing KorrAI’s systems, technologies, and processes, which fuse a variety of datasets and integrate known mineralized analogues and other internal company data.

The Company will utilize KorrAI’s exploration data management solution for its Corvo Property and will be provided with geospatial data products derived using proprietary algorithms including:

Outcrop mapping using artificial intelligence to detect and digitize outcrop features;

Radon Stress Analysis which will provide the Company with potential uranium targets under till cover;

Iron oxide signatures over mapped outcrops;

Integration of existing geological and field sampling data for the establishment of a baseline AL/ML prospectivity model; and

Definition of exploration targets for field sampling and model validation.



About KorrAI Technologies

KorrAI is an industry pioneer in providing remote monitoring solutions aimed at reducing operational risk. By leveraging satellite and geological data alongside advanced AI technologies, KorrAI detects and analyzes features and changes in Earth systems. Their system employs a robust and quantitative approach, effectively mitigating risks associated with exploration projects.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

References

Mineral Assessment Report 64E13-0054: Norbaska Mines Ltd., 1979-1980

SMDI# 2052: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2052 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

Vital Battery Metals Drills 20.5m of 1.21% Cu Including 5.0m of 2.22% Cu at Sting Copper Project., News Release, January 14, 2025. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/01/14/3009258/0/en/Vital-Battery-Metals-Drills-20-5m-of-1-21-Cu-Including-5-0m-of-2-22-Cu-at-Sting-Copper-Project.html

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mandeep Parmar

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

