WTW’s ICT appoints new Head of Personal and Commercial Lines Business Development in North America

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a global advisory, broking and solutions company, has today announced the appointment of Dale Porfilio as Senior Director and Head of Personal and Commercial Lines Business Development to its Insurance Consulting & Technology (ICT) business.

Porfilio most recently served as Chief Insurance Officer at the Insurance Information Institute and President of the Insurance Research Council. In these roles, he led the research and education activities of the Triple-I and IRC. Prior to this, Porfilio was Senior Vice President and Corporate Chief Actuary for Genworth Financial, where he oversaw the actuarial practice for all product lines and countries. Porfilio is also a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Based in Chicago, Porfilio will be responsible for driving growth, market share and profitability in both personal and commercial insurance sectors. Key aspects of the role include building strong client relationships and identifying ways in which WTW’s technology and consulting services can help those clients drive better business and customer outcomes.

Laura Doddington, Head of Personal and Commercial Lines, North America, Insurance Consulting & Technology, WTW, said: “We are delighted that Dale has joined our team. He brings a proven track record and an outstanding reputation in the insurance industry. His deep knowledge of the specialist risks unique to the North American market, along with his understanding of the innovative solutions our clients are seeking, will be invaluable during this time of rapidly accelerating change.”

Dale Porfilio said: “I am excited to take on this role and look forward to working with one of the industry’s most talented insurance and technology teams. We are well placed to build on our strong track record in personal and commercial lines by harnessing WTW’s vast capability, unparalleled bench strength and cutting-edge technology capabilities. Our collaborative solutions will help our clients quickly adapt and transform their operations to take advantage of emerging opportunities for profitable growth.”

