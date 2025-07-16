Ninepoint Partners Expands Access with ETF Series Launch for Five Existing Funds on the TSX

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s leading independent investment managers, is pleased to announce the launch of five new ETF series on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Canadian investors will now have access to these existing Ninepoint funds through newly listed ETF series tickers:

*Subject to the TSX’s final approval.

These ETF series expand on Ninepoint’s commitment to providing diversified, actively managed investment solutions across core asset classes and real assets.

“We’re excited to bring greater flexibility and accessibility to some of our well established strategies through ETF series,” said James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “From inflation-sensitive infrastructure and precious metals to long-term capital growth, these ETF series allow investors to efficiently allocate capital based on their portfolio goals and market outlook.”

Fund Highlights:

INFR offers global exposure to listed infrastructure companies, a sector known for stable cash flows and inflation protection.

offers global exposure to listed infrastructure companies, a sector known for stable cash flows and inflation protection. GLDE provides access to gold through both equity and bullion strategies and GBUL delivers direct exposure to gold bullion, supporting portfolios during periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

provides access to gold through both equity and bullion strategies and delivers direct exposure to gold bullion, supporting portfolios during periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility. SBUL delivers direct exposure to silver bullion, appealing to investors seeking diversification in precious metals.

delivers direct exposure to silver bullion, appealing to investors seeking diversification in precious metals. NCAP is a multi-strategy portfolio with exposure to alternatives and is focused on capital growth by investing in high-conviction equity opportunities with upside potential.

Each of these ETF series will offer investors daily liquidity, transparency, and the convenience of trading through their brokerage accounts.

For more information on these ETFs and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit www.ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Kate Sylvester / Liz Shoemaker

ninepoint@longacresquare.com

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to a number of funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Important information about these Funds, including their investment objectives and strategies, purchase options, and applicable management fees, performance fees (if any), and expenses, is contained in their prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees, other charges and expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of the Funds.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The Risks associated with investing in a Fund depend on the securities and assets in which the Funds invests, based upon the Fund's particular objectives. There is no assurance that any Fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. There is no guarantee that the full amount of your original investment in a Fund will be returned to you. The Funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. Please read a Fund's prospectus or offering memorandum before investing.