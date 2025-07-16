As the Americans with Disabilities Act turns 35, Joni Eareckson Tada’s advocacy continues

Agoura Hills, CA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 35 years, the Americans with Disabilities Act has ensured legal safeguards that protect people with disabilities from discrimination in employment, education, transportation and other aspects of public life.

But the law couldn’t change individual hearts, and the over 70 million people with disabilities in the U.S.—nearly 1 in 4 Americans—still face stigma, isolation and discrimination.

40% of adults with a debilitating disability or chronic condition report feeling lonely or socially isolated.

That’s why one of the ADA’s original drafters, Christian disability advocate Joni Eareckson Tada, has dedicated her life to promoting the inherent worth and dignity of all people, regardless of their abilities or medical status.

Religious institutions were exempt from the ADA due to First Amendment issues, so Joni and her namesake nonprofit Joni and Friends have spent the past 35 years reaching beyond where the law can extend: into churches, into private homes, and into individual hearts.

“There’s a higher law than even the ADA. It’s the law of love,” said Joni. “So in everything you do, live according to that higher law. Embrace people with disabilities on the basis of their inherent dignity. And always demonstrate Christ’s love for them through your words, attitudes, and actions."

Since the ADA passed, Joni and Friends has:

Operated a grant program to help churches voluntarily comply with the ADA by funding the installation of elevators and ramps, and the purchase of wheelchair-accessible vans and other disability-related equipment.

Connected with thousands of churches around the country to discuss disability ministry, buddy programs, and building inclusive congregations that are prepared to welcome and serve all worshippers.

Launched online disability leadership and certificate programs through the Christian Institute on Disability, and through the authoritative Beyond Suffering curriculum developed by Joni.

Worked with thousands of college interns to prepare them for careers in disability services.

When Joni Eareckson Tada was paralyzed nearly 60 years ago, she was forced to enter restaurants and buildings through back alleys for lack of a wheelchair ramp. Several decades later, when she visited Yosemite National Park with her husband, Ken, she was able to enjoy miles of wheelchair-accessible paths and trams throughout the valley floor.

The Americans with Disabilities Act has provided incalculable benefits to Americans whether they have disabilities or not. Curb cuts benefit mothers with strollers and children on bicycles as well as neighbors in wheelchairs.

Upon the 35th anniversary of the ADA, Joni and Friends celebrates the legacy of this landmark legislation and reaffirms our commitment to advancing the work that remains as we envision a world every person with a disability finds hope, dignity, and their place in the body of Christ.

