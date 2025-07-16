Questex’s Fierce Network and TIA Announce Broadband Nation Expo’s 2025 Conference Program, Over 50 Speakers from Industry, States, Education and Government Confirmed to Participate

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo, the largest meeting ground for the U.S. broadband industry, produced by Questex’s Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), today unveils the conference program for the third annual event. The event brings together the broadband ecosystem to discuss the future of broadband in the U.S. and is the ultimate event for end-to-end broadband innovation and deployment. Broadband Nation Expo takes place November 17–19, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. Register here.

“We are very pleased to welcome over 50 industry thought leaders to our program. They will provide our audience with strategic insights into the broadband industry’s most pressing needs and challenges. We are also excited to feature new and expanding networking opportunities and education tracks,” said Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Fierce Network. “Whether you’re laying fiber in underserved areas, exploring wireless breakthroughs, or shaping policy, Broadband Nation Expo is the hub for broadband innovation, funding strategy, and technology deployment, uniting policymakers, service providers, technology pioneers and community leaders.”

Broadband Nation Expo brings together the entire broadband ecosystem including: Rural ISPs; Network engineers & technical leads; EPC contractors; Government broadband office leaders; Satellite broadband providers; Fiber & wireless infrastructure providers; Community broadband advocates; Workforce development leaders; Public/private funding institutions; Municipal broadband leaders; Broadband software, OSS/BSS, GIS & mapping vendors; Test & measurement tool companies; Workforce training organizations & trade schools; Private equity & Venture Capital firms; and Cloud & edge compute solution providers. ​

Broadband Nation Expo delivers a robust and dynamic agenda tailored for all stakeholders. Speakers are from industry, states, education and government:

Ariana Batori, Principal, Boundary St Capital

Brandon Dinsmore, Tribal Outreach & Workforce Programs Specialist, Oklahoma State University (OSU)

Bree Maki, Executive Director, Office of Broadband Development - State of Minnesota

Brian Newby, Program Director, State of North Dakota Broadband Program Office

Brian Vo, Chief Investment Officer, Connect Humanity

Butch Brock, CSO, Dragonfly Internet

Carl Guardino, VP of Government Affairs & Policy, Tarana Wireless

Carla Shearer, CEO/General Manager, SCTelcom

Cory Pavicich, Director of Product Management – Professional Learning, SCTE

David Bronston, Special Counsel, Phillips Lytle LLP

Derek Carillo, Principal, Premier Law PLLC

Edyn Rolls, Chief Strategic Officer, Oklahoma Broadband Office

Eric Bathras, CTO, Infrastructure Maryland Department of Information Technology

Erik Levitt, CEO, 0Wire Communications

Fermin Vazquez, North Campus President, Miami Dade College

Godfrey Enjady, General Manager, Mescalero Apache Telecom, Inc.

J Alex Kelly, Secretary of Commerce, State of Florida

Jamar Davis, IT Project Coordinator, City of Charlotte

Jason Mittler, Manager FPUAnet, Fort Pierce Utilities

Jeff Kohler, Co-founder & CDO, Rise Broadband

John Kealoha Garcia, 2nd Vice President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Commerce, Independent & Sovereign Nation State of Hawai’i

JR Restivo, CDO, Cityside Fiber

Joshua Turiano, SVP, AI Strategy & Deployment, Blue Stream Fiber

Kanchana Raman, Board Member, TIA

Kimberly Maki, CEO, Influential Voices

Leo Garcia, Director of Broadband Office, Florida Commerce

Marcus Johnson, CIO, Children's Home Society of Florida

Matt Ertle, Network Operations Director, Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority

Michael Santorelli, Director, ACLP, New York Law School

Mike Ragen, VP of Business Performance, TIA

MJ Barton, Tribal & Programs Outreach Manager, Oklahoma Broadband Office

Morgan Collins, SVP, Strategic Initiatives, Optimum

Robert Griffin, Broadband Director, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Roger Timmerman, CEO, UTOPIA Fiber

Ron Vassallo, CEO, Kaptivate

Sachin Gupta, VP, Business and Technology Strategies, Centranet

Sarah Sullivan, Advisor, The Broadband Council

Scott Layman, CEO, mStreet Fiber

Tim Haaf, Principal, Deloitte





Additional highlights of Broadband Nation Expo:

Broadband Nation Connect gives attendees the opportunity to connect with 30 technology leaders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers across the U.S. Learn more here.

gives attendees the opportunity to connect with 30 technology leaders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers across the U.S. Learn more here. NEW and Expanded: This event is poised to foster unparalleled networking opportunities and high-level discussions with 20+ hours of networking.

This event is poised to foster unparalleled and high-level discussions with 20+ hours of networking. NEW Tracks: The Future of Fiber, Wireless Innovation, Workforce Development, and Connecting Everyone.





