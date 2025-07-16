ViaDerma Announces Posting of Annual Report and Ongoing Evaluation of Public Status in Response to Market Changes

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Expert Market: VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its 2024 Annual Report has been posted to the company’s official website, www.viaderma.com.

Due to the company’s current designation on the OTC Markets Expert Market, financial reports are not permitted to be posted directly to the OTC Markets platform. As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, ViaDerma is making the Annual Report publicly accessible through its website.

The company also noted it is actively evaluating all strategic options related to its public status, including possible responses to recent structural changes across the OTC Markets and the introduction of the new OTCID exchange. While no decisions have been made, ViaDerma is carefully assessing what will best support its long-term growth and shareholder interests.

“We remain fully operational and committed to transparency, accountability, and maximizing value for our shareholders,” said Dr. Christopher Otiko, CEO of ViaDerma. “As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, we are taking measured steps to ensure ViaDerma remains well-positioned, compliant, and focused on executing our core business objectives.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal delivery technology to other companies in the pharmaceutical space. Its lead product, Vitastem Ultra, is a powerful topical antibiotic formulated to treat a variety of chronic and acute skin infections.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company’s evaluation of strategic options. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. No assurance can be given that any specific action will be taken. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statement if circumstances change.

For more information, please visit: www.viaderma.com

Contact information:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@viaderma.com

Phone: 310-734-6111