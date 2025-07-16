Gentex Corporation Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization

ZEELAND, Mich., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors has recently authorized an additional share repurchase of up to 40 million shares of the Company’s common stock.

This new authorization is in addition to the existing share repurchase program and represents more than 18% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of June 30, 2025.

“Our capital allocation priorities remain focused on manufacturing investments, dividends, new technology creation, accretive acquisitions, and share repurchases that are designed to support long-term growth and value creation,” said Steve Downing, President and CEO of Gentex. “This new authorization reflects our continued commitment to disciplined capital deployment, and more importantly underscores our confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of our business, supported by a robust product development pipeline, a strong customer base, and a team of world-class talent.”

The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including macroeconomic conditions, industry and market dynamics, and other considerations the Company deems appropriate. This repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this communication that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “hope,” “intend,” "likely", “may,” “opinion,” “optimistic,” “plan,” “poised,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” "work to," and variations of such words and similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control, and could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: changes in general industry or regional market conditions, including the impact of inflation; import and export duty and tariff rates with the countries with which we conduct business; changes in consumer and customer preferences for our products (such as cameras replacing mirrors and/or autonomous driving); our ability to be awarded new business; continued uncertainty in pricing negotiations with customers and suppliers; loss of business from increased competition; changes in strategic relationships; customer bankruptcies or divestiture of customer brands; fluctuation in vehicle production schedules (including the impact of customer employee strikes); changes in product mix; raw material and other supply shortages; labor shortages, supply chain constraints and disruptions; our dependence on information systems; higher raw material, fuel, energy and other costs; unfavorable fluctuations in currencies or interest rates in the regions in which we operate; costs or difficulties related to the integration and/or ability to maximize the value of any new or acquired technologies and businesses; changes in regulatory conditions; warranty and recall claims and other litigation and customer reactions thereto; possible adverse results of pending or future litigation or infringement claims; changes in tax laws; negative impact of any governmental investigations and associated litigation, including securities litigation relating to the conduct of our business; and force majeure events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s latest Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which risks and uncertainties include, tariffs and supply chain constraints that have affected, are affecting and will continue to affect, general economic and industry conditions, customers, suppliers, and the regulatory environment in which the Company operates.

About the Company

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics. Visit the Company’s web site at www.gentex.com.

