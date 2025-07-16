Dayforce to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6th and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) (TSX:DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, announced today the date for the release of its second quarter 2025 earnings and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Date

Dayforce will release second quarter 2025 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2025 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 888-645-4404 (USA) or 862-298-0702 (International). The webcast replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Members of Dayforce management will participate in the following investor conferences:

The KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum at Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The Citi Global TMT Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The Wolfe Research TMT Conference at The Jay Autograph Collection in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Dayforce Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Dayforce

