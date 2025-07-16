Veriff Recognized as a Leader in G2’s Summer 2025 Grid® Report

New York, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity company powering trust infrastructure online, has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Identity Verification | Summer 2025. One of only 12 companies in the identity verification industry to be named a “Leader”, Veriff earned its place through high customer satisfaction ratings and a strong Market Presence score.

Even as industry average “ease of doing business” scores inched downward from 94% in Q1 to 92% in Q2, Veriff’s scores remained consistent at 98%, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to seamless, user-centric implementation. Veriff also stood out with an “ease of administration” score of 98% (compared to an industry average of 91%) and a 92% “ease of setup” score (compared to an industry average of 90%).

Veriff received top-tier rankings across other key performance categories, with 100% of users rating the platform 4 or 5 stars, 100% believing the company is heading in the right direction, and 91% indicating they would recommend Veriff to others.

“Trust is the currency of today’s digital world — and this G2 recognition with real user feedback proves we’re delivering it at scale. Veriff isn’t just meeting expectations; we’re setting the standard for the industry,” said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff.

In addition to Identity Verification, Veriff is also featured in the Biometric Authentication, Anti-Money Laundering, E-commerce Fraud Protection, Fraud Detection, and Age Verification categories, reflecting the breadth of its trusted solutions.

The G2 Grid® Reports are generated from real user feedback and data collected from verified reviews, making this recognition a direct reflection of how Veriff performs in real-world settings.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.