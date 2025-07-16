Sagtec to Announce First Half 2025 Financial Results on July 21, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a technology innovator in customizable software and AI systems, today announced that it will release its first half ended June 30, 2025, before the markets open on July 21, 2025. Sagtec management team will hold earnings call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2025.

The Company’s management team will host earnings call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2025, to discuss Sagtec’s financial performance and business outlook.

Earnings Call Details:

Title: Sagtec Global Limited Announces Half-Year Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

When: Monday, July 21st, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Malaysia Time

Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4kvhmv2

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately 24 hours after the call and will remain accessible for 12 months.

“The first of 2025 reflects steady progress in advancing our technology offerings and expanding our market presence. We look forward to sharing our financial performance and providing updates on our ongoing initiatives to deliver long-term value to our shareholders,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Ng Chen Lok

Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +6011-6217 3661

Email: info@sagtec-global.com