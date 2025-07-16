Clear Street Hires Chris Tufano as Head of Clearing

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, today announced that Chris Tufano has joined as Head of Clearing. Tufano joins following Clear Street’s 2024 launch of professional clearing services for registered market markers in listed U.S. equities, which was the first successful entry into the professional clearing market in close to a decade.



As Head of Clearing, Tufano will focus on building client relationships and advancing globally consistent clearing capabilities that are scalable, efficient and aligned with evolving regulations. He will work closely with Clear Street’s trading, risk, operations, technology and client service teams to deliver a robust clearing platform and client experience, while also overseeing margin, collateral and settlement processes across the business.

Tufano brings more than two decades of industry experience and joins Clear Street from Bank of America, where he served as a Managing Director, a member of the Board of Directors, and the Global Head of Clearing and Prime Brokerage Platform Transformation.

In his role at Bank of America, Tufano was responsible for leading the client experience, strategic platform architecture and the safety and soundness of the legal entities and infrastructure supporting custody, clearing and financing across the Broker-Dealer and Prime Brokerage businesses. He also spearheaded a series of operational excellence initiatives and lifecycle optimization efforts that significantly enhanced the client experience. Prior to Bank of America, Tufano held leadership roles at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Ed Tilly, CEO of Clear Street, commented, “Chris’ experience from the world’s top financial institutions is valuable to our clients and deepens the seamless services we provide them every step of the way. We launched clearing for market maker clients last year and have a robust pipeline of new opportunities in front of us. With Chris’ longstanding relationships in the space, as well as his unmatched institutional knowledge, our platform and value proposition continues to grow with purpose, centered around anticipating client needs.”

Christopher Tufano, Managing Director and Head of Clearing Services at Clear Street, said, “I’m proud to join Clear Street to lead the broker-dealer clearing division at a time when the industry demands scalability, speed and simplicity. I’ll be working hand in glove with a world-class team to deliver a seamless, global client experience—one platform with a single point of entry for all markets and asset classes. Our people, process and platforms are engineered to unlock market-leading capacity, performance and throughput—empowering our clients to execute their strategies with greater confidence and precision. We’re not just modernizing clearing—we’re redefining it.”

Tufano added, “Clear Street is building the future of clearing with a truly modern technology stack, and I’m excited to be part of that journey. We’re unlocking scalable functionality that hasn’t been possible with legacy infrastructure. This is the future of clearing, unified and built to evolve.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

