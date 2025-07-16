Curacao Stands With Our Community

Curacao has released an open letter to the community reaffirming its dedication to supporting families during challenging times. The letter outlines new assistance programs offering essential household items and grocery support at no cost to those experiencing serious difficulties.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Curacao, our customers are the heart of our community. For over 45 years, they have welcomed us into their neighborhoods, trusted us with their home necessities, and helped build not just this city, but this company. We honor their strength, their faith, their family values, and the tireless work they have poured into building a better life for themselves, for their families, and for this country.

We know these are uncertain times. Many in our community are feeling unsafe, and some are afraid to even leave their homes due to the recent environment. We share that concern deeply, and we’re here to stand with them.



To assist those affected, we’ve launched the ‘Essential Assistance Program’. Families that are currently unable to leave home and have an urgent need for basic household items—like a small appliance, microwave, fridge, TV etc.—may be able to receive these items completely free, including home delivery if needed.



We are also offering a limited supply of ESSENTIAL FOOD, with home delivery if necessary. This food assistance is also completely free for families who are truly in need and unable to leave their homes.



Families experiencing difficulties because they are unable to leave their homes may benefit from this help, they can visit: https://icuracao.com/estamoscontigo and fill out the request form. All the information submitted is fully confidential.



We’ll carefully review each submission with care and compassion and do our best to prioritize those with the most urgent needs.



Our community is large, and Curacao’s resources are limited. We kindly ask that this assistance be reserved for those who need it most. Thank you for understanding.



Our hearts are with every member of our community.



We’ll get through this—together, stronger, and more united.



With love,

Your Curacao Family

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.

