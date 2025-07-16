1PointFive Announces Carbon Removal Credit Agreement with Palo Alto Networks

HOUSTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) company, today announced that Palo Alto Networks purchased 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits over five years enabled by Direct Air Capture (DAC). The agreement demonstrates the increasing adoption of durable carbon removal technologies as a solution to address emissions.

The CDR credits for Palo Alto Networks will be produced from STRATOS, 1PointFive’s first large-scale DAC facility in Texas that is coming online this year. The captured carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) underlying the credits will be stored through saline sequestration.

“We look forward to collaborating with Palo Alto Networks and using Direct Air Capture to help advance their sustainability strategy,” said Michael Avery, President and General Manager of 1PointFive. “This agreement continues to build momentum for high-integrity carbon removal while furthering DAC technology to support energy development in the United States.”

"Collaborating with 1PointFive in this carbon removal credit agreement highlights our proactive approach toward exploring innovative solutions for a greener future,” said BJ Jenkins, President, Palo Alto Networks.

About 1PointFive

1PointFive is a Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) company that is working to help curb global temperature rise to 1.5°C through the deployment of decarbonization solutions, including Carbon Engineering's Direct Air Capture and AIR TO FUELS™ solutions alongside geologic sequestration hubs. Visit 1PointFive.com for more information.

AIR TO FUELS™ is a registered trademark of Carbon Engineering Ltd.

