Chiesi and Plug and Play Call for Innovative Solutions to Revolutionize Respiratory Care in the U.S.

CARY, N.C., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi, an international biopharmaceutical company (Chiesi Group) and Plug and Play, the world’s largest Open Innovation platform, announced today the launch of Breathing Innovation: The Chiesi Challenge for Transformative Respiratory Solutions, a call for applications from startups who propose groundbreaking solutions to address complex and critical challenges in respiratory care.

The goal of the challenge is to discover and fund inventive ideas that improve the quality of life for those living with chronic respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Together, the companies are searching for forward-thinkers who propose environmentally friendly solutions that focus on specific areas such as prevention and early diagnosis; improved disease management and personalized treatments; and expansion of care. Startups in the field of medtech, diagnostics, and digital health are a priority for this challenge. While the startups must have a focus on the U.S., applicants can have a global reach. Applications are open now through September 30, 2025 and can be submitted by visiting the website.

“At Chiesi we know living with chronic respiratory diseases is challenging on a daily basis and many patients live with symptoms that have long-lasting effects. This is why we are passionate about collaborating with startups that bring bold, patient-centered ideas to the forefront,” said Jon Zwinski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, United States, at Chiesi. “We want to discover and promote the ideas that are more than medicine as we seek to help more patients with respiratory diseases live healthier lives.”

Selected startups will receive strategic collaborations and partnerships with Chiesi and its global network, specifically support in areas such as research, development, mentorship, and regulatory navigation. Ultimately, selected startups will have the opportunity to receive investments from Chiesi through the company’s venture investment model.

“This call is a tangible opportunity to connect the most promising medtech innovations from around the world with Chiesi’s pioneering vision in respiratory care. By leveraging our global startup ecosystem and Chiesi’s deep scientific and clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of breakthrough solutions that not only improve patients’ quality of life but also redefine what it means to deliver sustainable and accessible healthcare. It’s about creating real-world impact through purposeful collaboration,” said Tommaso Maschera, Director at Plug and Play.

Plug and Play will provide a dedicated team to support every phase of the process – from actively scouting startups aligned with Chiesi’s needs to promoting the initiative through its Open Innovation platform, active in Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.



