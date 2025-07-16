Full Alliance Group Launches Development of YAHBEE SHOPPING NETWORK — A Web3-Driven, Peer-to-Peer Commerce Revolution

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) (“the Company”), through its majority-owned subsidiary Qubitera Holdings, proudly announces the launch of the YAHBEE SHOPPING NETWORK — a groundbreaking platform that fuses home shopping, affiliate marketing, and blockchain into a seamless, decentralized marketplace built for the creator economy.

“Imagine Home Shopping meets TikTok meets Coinbase,” said Jay Archer, President of Full Alliance Group. “This isn’t just a network. It’s a movement — one that empowers individuals, not platforms.”

What Makes YAHBEE Different?

Tiered Earnings: Affiliates earn across three levels of referral sales — direct, influencer-driven, and network-based.

Dual Payout Options: Commissions are paid in both fiat and YAHBEE meme tokens, creating real-world utility with crypto upside.

On-Chain Transparency: All transactions, referrals, and commissions are tracked on the Quant Blockchain.

Creator Control: Sellers can assign custom commissions and directly recruit affiliates and influencers.

Engagement Rewards: Users earn tokens for watching content or completing surveys — turning attention into income.

Incentivized Growth: Users receive bonus tokens for referrals and unlock fiat rewards as those referrals convert.

NFT Utility: Purchase YAHBEE NFTs to enhance network influence and access exclusive benefits within the Hive.

Referral Competitions: Daily, weekly, and monthly leaderboard challenges drive viral growth and bonus rewards.

Profit Sharing: A percentage of platform profits are injected back into the YAHBEE liquidity pool — fueling token health.

Phased Rollout

The platform will initially feature Full Alliance Group–owned or licensed products, including popular wellness lines Feromos and Jusspray HOCl. Future phases will open the network to outside merchants, allowing third-party brands and product creators to list offerings and tap into an engaged affiliate army.

Built for a New Era

The YAHBEE model combines:

- Home Shopping Reach

- Affiliate Marketing Efficiency

- Web3 Transparency

- Influencer-Centric Growth

“In a post-Amazon, post-TikTok world, the winners will be the platforms that share value with users,” said William “Billy” Heneghan, COO of Full Alliance Group. “YAHBEE is more than shopping — it’s an economic engine for the GIG economy.”

In keeping with its commitment to social impact, a portion of all revenue will be donated to nonprofit efforts to save the bees — reflecting the company’s brand identity and environmental mission.

About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

The company’s latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next gen blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.

Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy — bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations ir@fullalliance-group.com

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046