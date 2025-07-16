Michael Gord Joins Alpha Liquid Terminal as Advisor to Drive Global Expansion and Capital Market Integration

New York, NY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx), a next-generation modular trading platform powered by AI agents, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Gord, Founder and CEO of GDA Capital, has joined as Advisor. Gord brings with him a legacy of groundbreaking entrepreneurship, cross-border financial innovation, and deep investment expertise across the digital asset ecosystem. Gord will advise ALTx on strategic partnerships, market access, and capital formation strategies.

A renowned cultural architect and serial entrepreneur, Michael Gord has built and exited five companies, invested in over 80 ventures, and helped raise and structure more than $380 million across private, public, and structured capital markets. As the founder of GDA Capital, Gord has been at the forefront of institutionalizing the digital asset space and empowering visionary founders around the world.

“Michael is a force of nature in the Web3 and capital markets world,” said Enzo Villani, CEO and Founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal. “His insight into global market dynamics, structured finance, and digital asset infrastructure will be instrumental as ALTx expands globally and integrates deeper with institutional capital.”

Michael’s accomplishments include:

80+ startup investments , including four unicorns and one decacorn





, including four unicorns and one decacorn $70M+ in private raises and $100M+ in public financings





and $250M+ in structured deals with blockchain and fintech leaders





with blockchain and fintech leaders 100+ keynote appearances across 20+ countries





across Visionary founder behind GDA Capital, Flashy Finance, Ritual OS, and Alpaca Network

“Alpha Liquid Terminal is architecting a next-gen financial operating system,” said Gord. “Its modular AI tools and cross-chain infrastructure unlock the sophistication and accessibility today’s crypto markets demand. I’m excited to contribute to a platform that’s pushing trading, investing, and asset intelligence into a new era.”

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal is a modular research, analytics, and execution platform for tokenized finance. Built with institutional-grade security, AI-powered research agents, and seamless API integrations, ALTx enables traders, investors, and funds to operate efficiently across digital and traditional markets. The platform is developed by the team behind Alpha Sigma Capital, a leader in digital asset investment and research.

Join the beta test at altx.finance.

Watch the explainer video here.

