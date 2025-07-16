Titanplay Re-launches in Ontario, Bringing a Revamped Online Casino and Sportsbook Experience to Regulated Players

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanplay, a fully licensed and regulated online gaming platform by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario (iGO), is proud to announce its official re-launch in the Canadian province. This strategic re-entry introduces a refreshed experience tailored to Ontario’s dynamic audience of online casino players and sports bettors.

The re-launch marks a new chapter for Titanplay, with significant upgrades to its casino and sportsbook. Designed for Ontario residents, the new platform delivers a secure and compliant online gaming environment to casual players, strategic bettors, and high rollers alike.

What’s New with Titanplay?

Titanplay now offers an expanded library of certified casino games, including popular slots, live dealer tables, and exclusive titles from leading industry providers. The integrated sportsbook provides real-time odds and wide-ranging markets – from NHL and NBA to international soccer, tennis, and more. Players can enjoy faster performance, improved mobile access, and responsible gaming tools aligned with Ontario’s regulations, whether they prefer placing bets or spinning the reels.

The Titanplay’s platform is optimized for both desktop and mobile devices, offering seamless navigation and secure transactions. The 24/7 customer support, intuitive account management, and localized payment options round out the updated user experience.

Commitment to Responsible, Regulated Play

Operating within Ontario’s regulated iGaming framework, Titanplay adheres strictly to all AGCO and iGO compliance requirements. This re-launch is more than just a platform update; it’s a commitment to local Ontario players who deserve fairness, choice, responsible gaming environment, data protection, and accountability from their gaming provider.

Available Now to All Eligible Ontario Players

Titanplay is now live and accepting registrations across Ontario. Players must be 19 years of age or older and reside within the province to access the platform.

For more information, visit https://titanplay.ca/ and follow Titanplay on social media for upcoming announcements and feature releases.

About Titanplay

Titanplay is a regulated online casino and sportsbook licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and operated under iGaming Ontario. Tailored for Ontario players, Titanplay ensures secure, safe, and compliant online gaming, offering an extensive selection of casino games and sports betting options.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcd24de1-d0ca-43bd-add3-37873460d336