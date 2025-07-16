Sezzle Named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 Amid Record Growth

Minneapolis, MN, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leader in flexible payments and financial empowerment, has been recognized on the third edition of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025. The prestigious list celebrates the most innovative and high-performing fintech companies globally.

The recognition by CNBC follows a remarkable run for Sezzle. Over the past year, the company’s stock has rallied over 900%, reaching record highs and positioning Sezzle as one of 2025’s best-performing public companies. In Q1, Sezzle beat both revenue and profit expectations, driven by its high-retention subscription offerings, strong consumer engagement, and operational discipline. The Company also raised its full-year guidance, underscoring confidence in continued growth.

“Being named to CNBC’s global fintech list is a testament to our mission and momentum,” said Charlie Youakim, CEO and co-founder of Sezzle. “We’ve proven that a purpose-driven payments company can scale profitably, win with consumers, and deliver value to shareholders — all at once.”

Beyond its record-setting financial performance, Sezzle has also earned national recognition for both its workplace culture and customer experience in 2025:

These accolades highlight Sezzle’s commitment to building a value-centered growth company that attracts top talent and to delivering a seamless, impactful product that empowers millions of consumers.

The CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies list is based on quantitative analysis of general and segment-specific KPIs across categories including Payments, Alternative Financing, Neobanking, WealthTech, and more. Segment-specific metrics were derived from independent research, company disclosures, and performance benchmarks.

This latest recognition joins Sezzle’s series of milestones in the last year, including a partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves as the team’s Official Jersey Patch Sponsor, the expansion of Sezzle’s in-app Marketplace, and a bank partnership with WebBank, broadening Sezzle’s reach and inclusivity.

Sezzle’s growth and recognition in 2025 reflect what the Company has believed all along — consumer-first, responsible BNPL works. Sezzle continues building products that move people forward.

Visit Sezzle.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter







Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com





