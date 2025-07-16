iO3 Partners with Seadronix to Deliver AI-Assisted Navigation for Safer Maritime Operations

Collaboration integrates AI technology into iO3’s V.Sight platform

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOThree Limited ("iO3" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOTR), a pioneering provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, announces a strategic technology collaboration with Seadronix, a leader in maritime AI core technologies, to advance navigational safety through intelligent onboard systems.

As part of this partnership, iO3 will integrate Seadronix’s proven Rec-SEA AI core module into the robust infrastructure of its V.Sight platform to introduce a new capability: V.Sight AI-Assisted Navigation. Building on V.Sight’s comprehensive onboard digital ecosystem, this enhancement incorporates advanced real-time visual recognition, risk detection, and intelligent decision support powered by Seadronix’s AI engine. The result is a unified solution that improves hazard detection, enhances situational awareness, and significantly boosts safety and operational efficiency at sea.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time, as the maritime industry faces increasing demands for regulatory compliance, risk reduction, and operational optimization. With growing vessel traffic and the complexity of navigation in congested or weather-affected waters, AI-assisted systems are rapidly becoming essential. By combining iO3’s shipboard integration expertise with Seadronix’s cutting-edge AI perception technologies, the two companies aim to deliver practical innovation tailored to today’s onboard realities.

“This collaboration represents a significant advancement in maritime technology,” said Kenny Koh, CEO & founder of iO3. “By embedding Seadronix’s AI capabilities into our V.Sight platform, we are providing ship owners, captains, and crews with a powerful new tool to enhance navigation safety. Our joint solution not only improves risk detection but also delivers actionable insights in real-time, helping bridge teams make informed decisions in complex and dynamic marine environments.”

Chief Operating Officer of Seadronix, Kyongsoo Noh, added, “We are excited to partner with iO3 and bring our core AI technology to the maritime domain in a practical and impactful way. Together, we are pushing the limits of what onboard navigation systems can achieve and contributing to a safer and smarter global fleet.”

This partnership also reflects a broader shift in the maritime sector toward interoperability and modular integration—where best-in-class technologies from different innovators are brought together to create adaptable, high-performance systems. It underscores the value of collaborative innovation in tackling the most pressing challenges in maritime operations.

By aligning next-generation AI capabilities with practical shipboard needs, iO3 and Seadronix are delivering a solution that is not only technically advanced but also operationally relevant. The enhanced V.Sight platform is purpose-built for modern navigation scenarios, from crowded port approaches to unpredictable sea states—helping crews navigate with greater confidence, precision, and safety.

Pilot deployments of V.Sight AI-Assisted Navigation are scheduled to begin with selected vessels in the coming months, with broader rollout planned thereafter. iO3 and Seadronix also intend to explore future enhancements including advanced object classification, traffic pattern analysis, and predictive routing—opening new frontiers in maritime situational intelligence.

ABOUT Seadronix Corp.

Seadronix Corp is a deep-tech company pioneering AI-powered navigation and perception systems for maritime. Specializing in sensor fusion, real-time situational awareness, and autonomous vessel operation, Seadronix develops and deploys cutting-edge technologies that are actively enhancing safety and operational efficiency in maritime environments. With core expertise in artificial intelligence and robotics, Seadronix continues to lead innovation in smart maritime solutions for commercial shipping, ports, and defence applications. For further information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/seadronix/.

ABOUT iO3

iO3 is a leading provider of maritime digital technologies, offering a comprehensive range of solutions and services to optimize vessel operations, enhance safety, and improve overall efficiency. With a commitment to driving digital innovation in the maritime industry, iO3 empowers shipowners to adapt to evolving market demands and embrace the benefits of advanced technologies. For further information, visit www.io3.sg and https://www.linkedin.com/company/io3-pte-ltd.

