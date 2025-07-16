ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Challenging Model, Positioning Itself in Booming Market

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "A New Mining Model Is Emerging — And Wall Street Is Paying Attention," please visit: https://nnw.fm/Poitp.

For decades, mining has been defined by high-risk, high-capex exploration, where success hinges on one-in-a-thousand discoveries. Most juniors never reach production. Investors face dilution. Timelines stretch into decades. Most mining companies are uninvestable at scale because they are capital destroyers, cyclical and heavy capex, with high permitting and execution risk.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is challenging that model. Instead of chasing theory, ESGold is redeveloping past-producing or legacy mine sites — sites with known volumes, historical grades and existing infrastructure. These are assets left behind not because they were depleted or economically unviable but because previous owners and operators lacked the resources and technology to develop them. With gold at an all-time high and demand for all types of minerals booming, now is the time for companies with the experience, insight and capital to position themselves in a market where potential has never been more promising and Wall Street has never been more interested.



About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

