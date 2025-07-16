CISO Global Doubles 2025 anticipated Software Bookings to $10 Million with Nationwide Launch

Targeting $2 Billion Market

Scottsdale, AZ, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced an increased anticipated software-related bookings of $10 million for 2025. This doubles the previous anticipated bookings, and follows the nationwide rollout by Financial Independence Group (FIG), which has become the first major distributor of CISO Global’s cybersecurity software, CHECKLIGHT® under the brand CyberSimpleTM, through its strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group Inc. (CAGI). This partnership introduces CHECKLIGHT® into an estimated $2 billion addressable market for warranty-backed cybersecurity.

“We have successfully transitioned into a high-margin SaaS cybersecurity model, and momentum is accelerating,” said Deb Smith, CFO of CISO Global. “Doubling our anticipated software bookings to $10 million reflects the strength of our platform, the scale of our distribution channels, and rising demand for warranty-backed protection that delivers financial value alongside threat prevention.”

CHECKLIGHT® is launching through FIG’s extensive network of 2,000 high-net-worth financial advisors and an additional 8,000 wealth and business advisors with rapid expansion planned to reach its broader national client base of approximately 1.5 million individuals.

“This partnership brings proactive, warranty-backed cybersecurity directly into financial conversations,” said Kyle Young, COO of CISO Global. “It’s a natural fit - and a major step toward reshaping how protection is delivered. We congratulate our partners at CAGI on the successful launch of CyberSimple™, and we’re proud to work alongside Financial Independence Group to make CHECKLIGHT® accessible nationwide.”

This reinforces the strategic alliance previously established between CISO Global, Financial Independence Group, and Cyber Assurance Group, dedicated to delivering comprehensive financial and cyber protection solutions to the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market.

Key Highlights

2025 anticipated software bookings raised to $10 million

CHECKLIGHT ® now sold nationwide under CyberSimple ™

Entering $2 billion addressable cybersecurity market

Business model shift to high-margin SaaS with warranty-backed offering



About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

About Financial Independence Group

Financial Independence Group (FIG) is a leading financial services company providing wealth management solutions, insurance, and business acceleration tools to financial advisors across the United States. For more information, visit figmarketing.com.

About Cyber Assurance Group

Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) is an innovative cyber risk insurance specialist. CAGI leverages cutting-edge technology to assess, mitigate, and insure against cyber threats, providing comprehensive, turnkey, and data-driven solutions. For more information, visit CyberSimple – Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in the strategic partnerships with FIG and CAGI; our expectation to achieve software-related bookings of $10 million in 2025; our belief that we have successfully transitioned into a high-margin SaaS cybersecurity model; our belief in the rapid growth and substantial potential of our software business; our belief that CHECKLIGHT® offers cybersecurity protection and financial coverage to the small and medium-sized business market; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Debra Gallington

debra.gallington@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444