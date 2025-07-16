TOMI Environmental Solutions Advances New Product, SteraMist Integration System – Standalone (SIS-SA)

FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the successful first installation of its new SteraMist Integration System – Standalone (SIS-SA) in the life sciences sector, beginning with pharmaceutical isolator market.

The life science sterility testing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased demand for pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, stricter regulatory standards, and advancements in testing methodologies. This growth reflects the critical need to ensure the safety and efficacy of sterile products across the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biopharmaceutical sectors. As life sciences organizations strive to meet stringent regulatory requirements and produce sterile drugs, the role of aseptic isolators becomes increasingly critical.

A leading pharmaceutical drug Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) company first implemented SteraMist iHP technology in 2023. Having previously purchased several Surface Unit handheld direct spray systems, they further invested in the first quarter of this year by acquiring the new SIS-SA, complete with a 90-degree applicator, to retrofit an existing isolator in collaboration with a prominent isolator manufacturing company.

The successful recent installation and validation of this iHP isolator is the first completed deployment of the SIS-SA, part of the SteraMist Integrated Systems (SIS) launched in the second half of last year. TOMI is actively working on additional projects of this type, with installations scheduled for later this year

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO and Chairman of the Board of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., states “The successful installation of our first SIS-SA system marks an important achievement and is a milestone in our strategy to expand our footprint in the life sciences industry. As demand grows for safe, sterile drug manufacturing environments, our SteraMist technology continues to demonstrate its value. With the life science sterility testing market expected to grow to $3.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.4%, we believe TOMI is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of life science manufacturers through innovative, scalable solutions like SIS-SA.”

The Company expects to realize in excess of half a million dollars in revenue from the new SIS-SA product in fiscal 2025.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

