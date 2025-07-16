Amaze Powers Line of Championship Merchandise for Basketball Star Alex Caruso

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced its collaboration with professional basketball player Alex Caruso is showing sustained interest from fans. The championship-themed merchandise collection , launched in June, celebrates his recent title win and was featured in championship celebrations.

Caruso’s successful collection and storefront marks a major milestone in Amaze’s expansion into athlete-driven commerce, as more professional players seek to connect with fans through personalized products.

Amaze supports over 13 million creators across a variety of categories, enabling users to design, launch, and sell both physical and digital products directly to fans. Caruso’s Amaze storefront features exclusive artwork available on t-shirts, long sleeves, hoodies, and pullover crewnecks.

“Amaze is committed to supporting creators of all types, including athletes,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “We’re thrilled with the success of Alex’s collection and excited to welcome more athletes onto our platform. Our mission is to empower creators to connect with their audience by giving them the tools they need to thrive.”

Alex Caruso is represented by Wasserman, a global agency representing talent across sports, media, music, and entertainment in six continents and 28 countries.