In-flight Catering Services Market Set to Soar, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 30.23 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In-flight catering services market was valued at US$ 19.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 30.23 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Airlines are increasingly enhancing the passenger experience by offering unprecedented levels of culinary personalization and choice. Some major carriers now provide up to 14 different special meal types, catering to a wide spectrum of dietary, religious, and health-related needs. The demand for such customization is evident, with a leading international airline reporting over 750,000 special dietary meals handled in just one month. All Nippon Airways has expanded its pre-order menu to include 23 premium meal choices for purchase in economy class, while premium cabins on select airlines feature partnerships with multiple celebrity chefs, allowing passengers to enjoy a variety of culinary styles on a single flight. The popularity of pre-order services is clear, as one airline’s “Book the Cook” program exceeded one million gourmet main course selections annually.

Children’s meals remain a significant focus, with major carriers in the in-flight catering services market preparing over 4 million specially designed meals for young travelers each year. To maintain variety and freshness, a large airline rotates its menu every 90 days, introducing dozens of new dishes across its network. Special meal requests typically require 24 to 48 hours’ notice to guarantee fulfillment. The complexity of premium class service is highlighted by meals that can include over 20 individual components. Some airlines now allow passengers to pre-select their preferred meal from the standard menu, ensuring they receive their first choice and further personalizing the in-flight dining experience.

Key Finding in In-Flight Catering Services Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 30.23 Billion CAGR 5.62% Largest Region (2024) North America (38%) By Aircraft Seating Class Economy Class (55%) By Flight Type Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) (58%) By Food Type Meals (52.6%) By Flight Category International Flights (55%) Top Drivers Rising passenger demand for premium and personalized dining experiences.

Airlines leveraging enhanced catering for competitive differentiation and branding.

Significant growth in global air travel and passenger traffic. Top Trends Focus on sustainability through eco-packaging and reducing food waste.

Digitalization with pre-ordering apps and AI for demand forecasting.

Surging demand for plant-based, healthy, and locally sourced meals. Top Challenges Managing complex logistics and volatile global supply chain disruptions.

Controlling high operational costs while maintaining service quality standards.

Reducing food waste while complying with strict international regulations.

Airlines Embrace Digital Transformation and Technology To Revolutionize In-Flight Meal Service

The integration of advanced technology is transforming in-flight catering and service delivery. A major airline caterer in the In-flight catering services market has invested over $15 million in a new fleet of high-loader trucks equipped with state-of-the-art cooling and tracking systems. AI-powered demand forecasting has enabled a European airline to reduce food waste by more than 1,500 metric tons in a single year. The introduction of pre-ordering systems has also proven effective, with one carrier reducing food waste by 3 kilograms per long-haul flight. Cabin crew on some airlines now use tablets containing meal and beverage preferences for over 300 passengers per flight, while a leading aviation technology company is deploying real-time meal consumption tracking for over 500 meals loaded per flight.

Automation is now a key feature in catering facilities, with robotic systems assembling up to 1,000 meal trays per hour. Digital platforms process over 100,000 meal orders daily, and the shift from paper to digital records has saved one major catering unit over 500,000 sheets of paper annually. New galley inserts can chill and heat meals on demand, enabling restaurant-style service for up to 20 premium passengers. IoT sensors in food carts provide continuous temperature monitoring, preventing spoilage of thousands of meals each year and ensuring food safety and quality throughout the journey.

Airlines Prioritize Sustainability With Eco-Friendly Initiatives and Waste Reduction Strategies

Sustainability has become a central focus for airlines in the In-flight catering services market, with significant efforts to reduce environmental impact. One major airline eliminated over 80 million pieces of single-use plastic annually by switching to alternative materials, while another replaced plastic stirrers with bamboo, cutting 45 tonnes of plastic waste in a year. Improved loading and waste management practices have enabled a large airline to divert more than 25,000 tonnes of waste from landfills each year. At a major UK airport, a new recycling program now processes over 2.2 million glass and plastic bottles annually, and some airlines have introduced closed-loop recycling, turning used plastic meal trays into new ones.

Sourcing produce from farms within a 150-mile radius of catering hubs has significantly reduced food miles for one airline. Encouraging water bottle refills saved another carrier over 500,000 plastic bottles on long-haul routes in a year. The introduction of lighter cutlery and service ware has reduced aircraft weight, saving over 1.2 million liters of jet fuel annually. Food waste tracking systems have identified over 100,000 untouched bread rolls wasted monthly, prompting menu changes. Partnerships with food rescue organizations now redirect over 50,000 surplus meals from catering units to local charities each month, further supporting sustainability and community welfare.

Airlines Shift Business Models To On-Demand Retail and Ancillary Revenue Streams

The business model for in-flight food and beverage is rapidly evolving across the In-flight catering services market, with airlines embracing retail opportunities and ancillary revenue streams. Low-cost carriers now offer “buy-on-board” menus featuring more than 40 food and beverage items for purchase. On transatlantic routes, a full-service carrier may provide a complimentary three-course meal in economy, while a low-cost competitor charges around $15 for a hot meal. A major US airline generated over $1.5 billion in ancillary revenue from food, beverage, and retail sales. In premium economy, some airlines offer complimentary main courses but charge for premium snacks and alcoholic beverages.

Top-selling buy-on-board items in Europe In-flight catering services market include sandwiches and wraps, with some carriers selling over 2 million units annually. Pre-purchase meal options for economy passengers, priced at $25, are selected on over 10,000 flights each year. Low-cost carriers often bundle food and drinks into “meal deals” for around $10, which are more popular than individual item sales. Snack pricing on budget airlines ranges from $3 to $8. Full-service airlines may load over 600 meals for a single A380 flight, all included in the ticket price. The move to buy-on-board for short-haul flights saved one legacy carrier an estimated $30 million annually in catering costs.

Airlines Respond To Health, Wellness, and Authenticity Trends In Onboard Dining

Health, wellness, and authenticity are shaping the future of onboard food and beverage offerings in the In-flight catering services market. A leading Middle Eastern airline employs a team of nutritionists and chefs who have developed over 1,800 recipes for its menus. Demand for vegan meals on one carrier grew by over 40,000 orders in a year, prompting an expansion of plant-based options. To ensure authenticity, an Asian airline ships over 500 kilograms of specific spices and ingredients monthly to its international catering stations. Collaborations with wellness brands have introduced specialty herbal teas and cold-pressed juices, with over 100,000 units served in the first year.

A European airline’s “fresh food” option on short-haul flights, featuring salads and fruit plates, sold over 500,000 units in its first year. Authentic regional dishes, such as Japanese ramen, are served in specially designed bowls to over 20,000 passengers monthly. The market for gluten-free products continues to grow, with one airline offering over 15 gluten-free items across service classes. Healthy snack boxes, including protein balls and dried fruit, became a top-five seller for a US airline’s buy-on-board program. To cater to diverse palates, one airline loads four different main course options, including two regional Indian cuisines, on flights to India. A major caterer’s dedicated Halal kitchen produces over 3 million certified meals annually.

Global In-Flight Catering Logistics: Managing Complexity, Scale, and Precision Worldwide in

The logistics of global in-flight catering services market are a marvel of scale and precision. Major catering facilities at hubs like Dubai or Singapore can produce over 150,000 meals in a single day. The journey from kitchen to aircraft can take as little as six hours to ensure freshness. A single catering unit for a large airline may service more than 400 flights in a 24-hour period, sourcing ingredients from over 30 countries for its global menu cycle. A fully loaded catering truck for a wide-body aircraft like a Boeing 777 or Airbus A380 can carry over 40,000 individual items, including meals, drinks, cutlery, and napkins.

Meal trolleys are chilled to below 5°C and must maintain that temperature for up to 18 hours. The world’s largest flight catering facility spans over 60,000 square meters and features more than 2.5 kilometers of monorail to move meal carts. Logistical precision is critical; a 15-minute delay in catering delivery can delay an entire flight. Servicing a single Airbus A380 can require a team of 10-12 catering staff up to 90 minutes to offload old carts and load new ones. Special meals are tracked with specific three-letter codes, such as VGML for vegan, throughout the logistics chain to prevent mix-ups and ensure accuracy.

Airlines Expand Retail Offerings and Ancillary Revenue Beyond Traditional Meal Service

Airlines in the In-flight catering services market are capitalizing on new retail opportunities and ancillary revenue streams beyond traditional meal service. Successful pre-order programs for duty-free and retail items via seatback screens can generate an additional $5–$10 in revenue per passenger. One airline’s “celebration” package, offering cake and champagne for $35, was purchased over 5,000 times in a year. Branded merchandise, such as model airplanes and comfort kits, can add over $1 million in annual revenue for large airlines. Low-cost carriers generate food and beverage ancillary revenue averaging over $12 per passenger.

Onboard connectivity has enabled new models, such as food delivery from airport restaurants to the gate for connecting passengers. The top-selling alcoholic beverage on many transatlantic flights is a 187ml bottle of wine, with a large airline selling over 3 million bottles annually. Upselling from standard to premium meal options in economy, for a fee of $20–$30, is now common. In-flight retail is expanding to include high-value items like electronics and designer watches for pre-order and delivery. Data analytics on past purchases allow airlines to tailor retail offerings to specific routes, such as loading more instant noodles on flights to East Asia, boosting sales.

Navigating Food Safety, Regulatory Compliance, and Allergen Management In Airline Catering

Stringent food safety and aviation regulations are central to airline’s In-flight catering services market. Major facilities undergo more than 20 external and internal food safety audits annually, including from regulatory bodies and airline clients. Food temperature must be strictly maintained between 5°C and 60°C; any deviation can result in the disposal of entire batches of up to 500 meals. Special meal orders, especially for severe allergies, must be placed at least 48 hours in advance to ensure safe preparation and sourcing. Catering staff preparing allergen-free meals receive specific training and work in segregated areas to prevent cross-contamination.

Traceability regulations require caterers to track every ingredient back to its original supplier, involving thousands of daily records. Some airlines publicly state they will not serve peanuts and request other passengers to refrain if a severe allergy is reported. Halal and Kosher kitchens must undergo regular inspections and recertification by religious authorities, often two to four times a year. Waste from international flights is classified as “International Catering Waste” and must be disposed of under strict regulations, often by incineration, to prevent disease spread. Flight crews are trained to discreetly handle allergen information and confirm meal safety with at-risk passengers. A single food safety incident can cost millions in fines and reputational damage, making compliance with standards like HACCP non-negotiable.

