Vystar Launches New Website and Unveils Brand Refresh www.vytex.com

Boston, MA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar ® Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) Vytex manufacturer Vystar has today launched a newly-redesigned website www.vytex.com to work alongside the new brand refresh and overall digital strategy.

The completely redesigned site has a clean, responsive design and improved navigation, bringing a new look and feel to the company whilst still injecting their core values.

Vystar Corporation CEO, Jamie Rotman stated: “We’re excited to further engage with our customers and improve the consumer experience as they interact with our company. Our new revitalized website includes a new design that better reflects our evolution over the last several years and who we are today. We’re constantly working on new technologies to enhance the entire sleep journey and we believe our new website reflects that.”

Vytex® is the healthiest, purest and topper and pillow material offering the ultimate in comfort and durability features:

Retains bouncy resilience for decades vs 3–6-year lifespan of other foam toppers and pillows

Provides full body support while easing pressure points:

Buoyantly floats your body for easy movement, eliminating saggy, overly soft spots

Has 99.8% of proteins and impurities removed to be virtually allergen-free

Vytex deproteinization process creates a stronger, more durable foam

Breathability ensures sweat-free comfort, resists moisture absorption and bacteria

Naturally repels bedbugs and dust mites

Isolates movement from others for a more restful, uninterrupted sleep.

Won’t discolor like petrochemical based memory foam or polyurethane foam



Vytex’s Environmentally-friendly features:

Sustainably produced and 100% biodegradable,

Eco-friendly – uses less water and chemicals during manufacture.

Free of traditional latex odor without other foams’ masking fragrances

Free of VOCs, phthalates and BPA common to petrochemical foams

Naturally brighter and whiter latex – no dyes or bleaching needed



“After decades in the furniture business, I can confidently state that Vytex is far superior to memory foam, polyurethane and traditional latex foam for mattress toppers,” noted Jamie Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “Memory foams have harmful off-gassing, and absorb body heat and moisture, creating a petri dish of bacteria and smells. Vytex retains its resilience and bright clean white color for decades of use, long after other foams lose their buoyancy and support capability -- often within the first year. You simply can’t beat Vytex for comfort, durability, eco-friendliness and long-term value. The Vytex topper is the perfect solution for consumers who want to make their mattresses more luxurious and comfortable or get a few more years use from their too firm or too saggy mattress – all for a very nominal cost.”

Vytex is currently used in multiple mattress lines, toppers, industrial adhesives, apparel padding and threads, shoes, sports equipment and electrical gloves. Vystar continues development of new Vytex formulations and is seeking additional manufacturing and development partners for numerous products including condoms, clothing, medical supplies, household products, sports equipment, shoes/sneakers, and industrial products.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the owner of RxAir® UV light air purification products that destroy harmful airborne viruses and pathogens, Vytex® Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vytex is a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex for a stronger, more durable, yet environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable product that can be used in a broad range of consumer and medical products. For more information, visit www.vystarcorp.com .

