Safety Shot Receives 180-Day Extension from Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or the “Company”) today announced it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") granting the Company an additional 180-calendar day compliance period, until December 29, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

Nasdaq's determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SHOT”.

“We are pleased to have received this extension from Nasdaq, which provides us with additional time to regain compliance,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “Our Board of Directors has already proactively approved several strategic options to satisfy the bid price requirement. We will continue to monitor our stock price and are confident in our ability to resolve this matter within the extended compliance period, ensuring our focus remains on executing our business strategy and completing the exciting integration of Yerbaé.”

To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time during the 180-day compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance by December 29, 2025, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company’s securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at www.sureshot.com, www.walmart.com and Amazon.

Investor Relations: Phone: 561-244-7100 Email: investors@drinksafetyshot.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Safety Shot and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Safety Shot, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.