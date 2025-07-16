LOBO EV and APOZ enter Strategic Partnership for U.S. Market Breakthrough

WUXI, China, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO), (“LOBO” or the “COMPANY”) an innovator in next-generation electric mobility, has entered a LoI for strategic partnership with Texas-based Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone (APOZ), led by CEO David Champ of ASC Global Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities to drive rapid expansion across the U.S. markets. Amid escalating U.S.–China tariff tensions, this alliance positions LOBO to reduce its dependency on cross-border manufacturing by establishing a U.S.-based operational and production footprint. By localizing elements of its supply chain and leveraging APOZ resource, LOBO can significantly improve its competitive capability, and streamline market entry. The United States will also serve as a strategic manufacturing and distribution hub for LOBO’s expansion into Europe. This collaboration is poised to capture a substantial share of the rapidly growing micro-electric vehicle market, projected to surpass $60 billion in value across North America and Europe by 2030.

According to the letter of intent, after APOZ completes the construction of its opportunity zone, LOBO will rent manufacturing facilities from it for production and manufacture its intelligent electric mobility — including lightweight e-bikes, advanced personal scooters, and AI-integrated elderly scooters — tailored to meet the unique needs of urban commuters and aging populations. ASC Global and its subsidiary have a steadfast belief in the global promotion of electric mobility vehicles. Based on this shared belief, values, and common vision for future development, both parties will focus on high-demand regions driven by sustainability goals, shifting mobility norms, and demographic trends.

Initial rollouts will focus on key metropolitan areas across Italy, Spain, and part of Eastern Europe — regions with strong EV incentives, high urban density, and aging populations. In the U.S., deployments will prioritize East and West Coast urban hubs, as well as states like Florida and Arizona, where senior mobility demand is rising sharply.

The partnership’s launch phase will spotlight LOBO’s AI-powered elderly scooters equipped with IoT safety systems and remote health monitoring, alongside sleek commuter e-bikes and next-generation personal scooters. Designed for both consumer and shared-use markets, these vehicles align with the growing shift toward sustainable and inclusive urban transport. ASC global Inc. will leverage its network to assist in expanding the U.S. market.

“We’re building is not only aimed at reconstructing the supply chain system for small and medium-sized enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region — but also intended to empower these enterprises to gain convenient and efficient access to the U.S. market, thereby generating tangible real-world impact,” said David Champ, CEO of APOZ. “Partnering with LOBO enables us to introduce highly advanced electric vehicle solutions into communities that demand cleaner, more convenient, and more inclusive mobility, providing them with better options and services.”

“This is a defining moment of global acceleration for LOBO EV,” said Mr. Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO EV. “This is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, and we’re entering with the, product, and vision to lead. I want to emphasize that while we committed to sustainable growth and operational excellence, management is also actively exploring options to enhance shareholder value.”

About APOZ:

APOZ was presented to accommodate manufacturing companies from various industries to relocate and set up their U.S. operations. It is run by ASC Global Inc. This project site is located in the City of Winnie ( Chambers County ), Texas, about 50 miles east from Downtown Houston. The entire proposed site is approximately 500 acres ( in multiple phases), located on FM 1410 and right off Interstate 10 ( I – 10 ), which it is about 55 miles ( about 45 minutes ) from both Port of Houston and Downtown Houston. The first phase is 436 acres, including commercial, industrial, residential and other sections.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://www.loboai.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

HORIZON IR

Michael Wei

Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co