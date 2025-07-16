Emerita Announces Completion of Hearings to Resolve Criminal Charges Related to the Awarding of Aznalcóllar Public Tender

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Seville (the “Court”) has completed the hearings for the criminal trial on the alleged crimes committed during the process of awarding the Aznalcóllar tender (the “Trial”). The hearings commenced on March 3, 2025 and were completed on July 15, 2025. The Trial judges, Angel Márquez Romero (President of the Court), Luis G. de Oro-Pulido Sanz and Carmen Pilar Caracuel Raya, will now prepare their rulings on the criminal allegations.

The Trial judges listened to and reviewed the testimonies and arguments of each of the defendants, plaintiffs and intervenors in the context of the volume of evidence that has been collected to support the charges against the defendants. The verdicts will be delivered in the form of a written resolution that will be delivered to the legal counsel of the parties involved. This is a large trial with 16 defendants and Emerita believes that this process will likely not conclude until sometime after the summer shut down, in the fall.

The 16 defendants, include members of the panel responsible for evaluating and awarding the tender, as well as proprietors of a Spanish company, Minorbis S.L., face potential prison sentences, financial fines and bars from being employed in the public service, for the alleged rigging of the Aznalcóllar mining public tender, including accusations of influence peddling, fraud, embezzlement and prevarication.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, states: “Emerita looks forward to the resolution of the trial now that the hearings have been completed. We will not speculate on the outcome of this important, and ongoing legal process, however the Company feels it was strongly represented. We do not believe the testimony from the accused or their supporting witnesses refute previous court rulings that led to the various charges being levied. In our experience through the extensive appeals leading to the Trial, as well as the Company’s experience in the legal process to obtain its Iberian Belt West project in Spain, the Spanish judiciary have been completely independent and we expect justice will prevail. Emerita’s goal has consistently been, and continues to be, to develop the Aznalcóllar property as a modern, long-life mining operation that will operate at the highest standards of environmental stewardship, employee and community safety.”

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

