Jackbit Announces New Crypto Welcome Offer: 100 Free Spins No Wagering

Larnaca, Cyprus, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackbit Launches 100 Free Spins With No Wagering, Setting a New Standard for Bitcoin Casinos in 2025

Jackbit has announced a major update to its casino welcome offer, setting a new standard in the Bitcoin gambling market. New players can now claim 100 free spins with a $50 deposit, featuring just a 1x wagering requirement, one of the lowest currently offered in the industry. The maximum win reportedly allowed from the free spins is $100.

Jackbit, operated by Ryker B.V. , was launched in 2022 (Registration Number: 154186) and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board (License Number: OGL/2024/1800/1049). Since then, it has gained attention for its fast payouts, wide game selection, and modern user experience.

The platform offers 6,600+ slots, live casino games, sports betting, and exclusive mini-games, all available in 15 languages and on a fully mobile-optimized platform.

Jackbit Free Spins & Bonus Offers

Crypto Players have reported that Jackbit’s crypto casino bonus lineup offers strong value with minimal conditions. Leading the way is its new welcome bonus, granting 100 free spins for a $50 deposit, with just a 1x wagering requirement.

In addition, players are also benefiting from instant rakeback on all bets, ranging from 5% to 30%, with no wagering and no maximum payout. Jackbit also runs weekly casino tournaments with a $40,000 prize pool and daily instant games tournaments offering $500 in prizes, making it one of the most bonus-rich crypto casinos today.

Jackbit Game Selection & Software Providers

Jackbit has significantly grown its game library over the years, now featuring over 7,000 titles from more than 80 globally recognized software providers, including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Relax Gaming, and Hacksaw.

The crypto casino platform notably covers all major categories, slots, jackpots, Megaways, and bonus buy games. Its live casino section offers 200+ tables powered by Evolution, Ezugi, and others, featuring roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and game shows.

Jackbit has also been reported to invest in exclusive mini-games tailored to crypto users, including the popular crash-style game Dino. This expansion strengthens Jackbit’s position as a comprehensive, crypto-friendly gaming destination for a global audience.

No-Wagering & Transparent Bonus Models

Industry analysts are noting Jackbit’s growing appeal among crypto casino players, largely due to its shift toward low and no-wagering bonus models. The platform’s instant rakeback feature, with 0x wagering, offers players direct and predictable returns.

Its 100 free spins welcome bonus also features a low 1x wagering condition , further distancing Jackbit from traditional high-wagering offers. With clearly stated rules, fair max win limits, and simple staking requirements, Jackbit is being recognized as a leading example of transparency in crypto gambling bonuses.

Jackbit Payment Model & Crypto Support

Jackbit has introduced a frictionless payment model, offering instant deposits and withdrawals across both crypto and fiat. The platform supports 15+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Dogecoin, and Solana, meeting the rising demand for fast, secure blockchain transactions.

For Fiat users, Jackbit provides extensive options such as Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Skrill, Interac, Mercado Pago, and more. This wide-ranging support allows players worldwide to fund and cash out accounts with ease. As instant, borderless payments become a priority for online gamblers, Jackbit’s model sets a strong example for next-gen crypto casino platforms.

Responsible Gambling

Besides broad cryptocurrency support, Jackbit has also implemented a robust responsible gambling framework to ensure a safe and secure environment for all players. The platform prohibits underage access, with strict age verification processes in place to block users under 18.

Staff are trained to identify signs of problem gambling and respond appropriately. Players have access to a full suite of responsible gaming tools, including deposit limits, timeout options, self-exclusion periods, and 24/7 support. Jackbit also offers direct links to professional help organizations, reinforcing its role in promoting safe, controlled, and sustainable play.

Future Of Crypto Gambling

The crypto casino sector is evolving beyond fast payments and anonymity. Emerging platforms like Jackbit are blending blockchain benefits with user-first features like low wagering, instant rakeback, and transparent bonus terms.

Analysts point to a growing demand for fairness, flexibility, and control, especially among younger, tech-savvy players. As regulation begins to catch up and trust in decentralized systems grows, crypto casinos are poised to redefine the standards of digital gambling worldwide.

Why Jackbit Stands Out as the Leading Crypto Gambling Site?

In a market where high wagering requirements and limited withdrawal terms are still common, Jackbit is distinguishing itself through a mix of low wagering bonus policies, instant payments, and expansive game content. Its instant rakeback system and broad crypto acceptance further add to its appeal.

With a focus on transparency and usability, Jackbit reflects a broader industry shift toward simpler, more transparent crypto casino experiences, moving away from the complex rules and high barriers that have traditionally defined the space.

