Enovix to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 31

FREMONT, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a global high-performance battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025, following the close of the market. The Company will host a live webcast at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT to discuss the results and provide business updates.

As part of the call, Enovix will unveil a new video highlighting its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Malaysia. The video will highlight the first high-volume manufacturing line recently used to produce Enovix’s AI-1™ smartphone battery, built to customer specifications, as Enovix prepares for broader availability and a production ramp later in 2025. A short preview is available today here.

T.J. Rodgers, Enovix Chairman, said, “The video to be unveiled will show something that didn’t exist 18 months ago: a high-volume manufacturing line in Malaysia, producing AI-1™ smartphone batteries built to customer specifications. We still have a lot of work to do. But one big critical milestone has been met: we’ve produced commercial-grade AI-1 batteries, with 900+ Wh/L energy density, fast charging capabilities, and safety – all in a smartphone-sized format. That’s a step forward for us. Our Malaysia team, with frequent guidance from Raj and support from our engineering teams in both Fremont and India, has turned an engineering vision into a factory reality. The next challenge is to ramp it and make money on it.”

To register for the second quarter results webcast, please visit: https://enovix-q2-2025.open-exchange.net/. This link will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. Investors may also submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the call by Enovix management. An archived version of the call will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

