Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $7.2 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with $7.9 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, net income was $11.5 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, compared with $17.5 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the 2024 six-month period.

Operating revenue was $229.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $246.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $203.8 million for the 2025 quarter compared with $213.5 million for the 2024 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $26.1 million for the 2025 quarter from $32.7 million for the 2024 quarter.

Operating revenue was $453.1 million for the first six months of 2025 compared with $495.9 million for the first six months of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $399.6 million for the 2025 period compared with $429.3 million for the 2024 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $53.5 million for the 2025 period from $66.6 million for the 2024 period.

Operating income was $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $15.6 million for the first six months of 2025 compared with $22.2 million for the first six months of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 95.8% for the 2025 quarter and 95.9% for the 2024 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 95.2% for the 2025 quarter and 95.3% for the 2024 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.6% for the first six months of 2025 and 95.5% for the first six months of 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.1% for the 2025 period and 94.8% for the 2024 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our unique multifaceted business model’s value continued to be highlighted by the operating results of our dedicated and brokerage operations for the first six months of this year and throughout last year. Our earnings have continued to be heavily pressured by the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand - and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions.”

“We remain focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact - and the impact of the U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility - while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities. We expect such growth opportunities to be positively impacted by anticipated additional industry capacity exits relating to increased enforcement of the English Language Proficiency and B-1 visa regulations.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten’s six distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth, including the impact of the freight market and U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility along with the impact of additional industry capacity exits relating to increased enforcement of the English Language Proficiency and B-1 visa regulations, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information) 2025  2024 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $35,052  $17,267 
Receivables:        
Trade, net  91,432   89,992 
Other  7,387   5,364 
Prepaid expenses and other  21,942   25,888 
Total current assets  155,813   138,511 
         
Property and equipment:        
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other  1,207,399   1,198,737 
Accumulated depreciation  (373,131)  (370,124)
Net property and equipment  834,268   828,613 
Other noncurrent assets  1,735   1,633 
Total assets $991,816  $968,757 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $44,894  $25,781 
Insurance and claims accruals  43,817   44,246 
Accrued and other current liabilities  27,974   23,492 
Total current liabilities  116,685   93,519 
Deferred income taxes  104,098   107,034 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  317   282 
Total liabilities  221,100   200,835 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,520,424 shares at June 30, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding  815   815 
Additional paid-in capital  53,994   52,941 
Retained earnings  715,907   714,166 
Total stockholders’ equity  770,716   767,922 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $991,816  $968,757 
         


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months  Six Months 
  Ended June 30,  Ended June 30, 
(In thousands, except per share information) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
                 
Operating revenue $229,922  $246,238  $453,074  $495,910 
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits  78,570   86,519   157,370   175,281 
Purchased transportation  43,123   43,235   80,779   85,049 
Fuel and fuel taxes  32,591   38,809   65,708   78,370 
Supplies and maintenance  15,606   16,472   31,119   32,542 
Depreciation  27,307   28,206   54,777   56,733 
Operating taxes and licenses  2,451   2,539   4,868   5,114 
Insurance and claims  15,852   12,559   29,229   24,216 
Communications and utilities  2,164   2,297   4,443   4,668 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment  (5,182)  (2,532)  (6,847)  (3,703)
Other  7,706   8,160   16,035   15,416 
                 
Total operating expenses  220,188   236,264   437,481   473,686 
                 
Operating income  9,734   9,974   15,593   22,224 
                 
Other  (436)  (1,014)  (785)  (1,810)
                 
Income before income taxes  10,170   10,988   16,378   24,034 
                 
Income taxes expense  2,984   3,099   4,857   6,499 
                 
Net income $7,186  $7,889  $11,521  $17,535 
                 
Basic earnings per common share $0.09  $0.10  $0.14  $0.22 
                 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.09  $0.10  $0.14  $0.22 
                 
Dividends declared per common share $0.06  $0.06  $0.12  $0.12 
                 


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025 vs. 2024 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $92,484  $96,046  $(3,562)  (3.7)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  14,002   16,477   (2,475)  (15.0)
Total Truckload revenue  106,486   112,523   (6,037)  (5.4)
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  61,338   67,444   (6,106)  (9.1)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  10,536   13,822   (3,286)  (23.8)
Total Dedicated revenue  71,874   81,266   (9,392)  (11.6)
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  10,093   12,660   (2,567)  (20.3)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  1,610   2,404   (794)  (33.0)
Total Intermodal revenue  11,703   15,064   (3,361)  (22.3)
                 
Brokerage revenue  39,859   37,385   2,474   6.6 
                 
Total operating revenue $229,922  $246,238  $(16,316)  (6.6)%
                 
Operating income/(loss):                
Truckload $2,344  $1,115  $1,229   110.2%
Dedicated  5,429   6,650   (1,221)  (18.4)
Intermodal  (735)  (684)  (51)  (7.5)
Brokerage  2,696   2,893   (197)  (6.8)
Total operating income $9,734  $9,974  $(240)  (2.4)%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  97.8%  99.0%        
Dedicated  92.4   91.8         
Intermodal  106.3   104.5         
Brokerage  93.2   92.3         
Consolidated operating ratio  95.8%  95.9%        
                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                
Truckload  97.5%  98.8%        
Dedicated  91.1   90.1         
Intermodal  107.3   105.4         
Brokerage  93.2   92.3         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges  95.2%  95.3%        
 


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Six Months  Six Months  Six Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025 vs. 2024 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $182,590  $191,068  $(8,478)  (4.4)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  28,287   33,006   (4,719)  (14.3)
Total Truckload revenue  210,877   224,074   (13,197)  (5.9)
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  123,743   139,182   (15,439)  (11.1)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  21,756   28,544   (6,788)  (23.8)
Total Dedicated revenue  145,499   167,726   (22,227)  (13.3)
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  20,361   25,941   (5,580)  (21.5)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  3,459   5,095   (1,636)  (32.1)
Total Intermodal revenue  23,820   31,036   (7,216)  (23.3)
                 
Brokerage revenue  72,878   73,074   (196)  (0.3)
                 
Total operating revenue $453,074  $495,910  $(42,836)  (8.6)%
                 
Operating income/(loss):                
Truckload $2,044  $1,604  $440   27.4%
Dedicated  10,283   15,908   (5,625)  (35.4)
Intermodal  (1,590)  (878)  (712)  (81.1)
Brokerage  4,856   5,590   (734)  (13.1)
Total operating income $15,593  $22,224  $(6,631)  (29.8)%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  99.0%  99.3%        
Dedicated  92.9   90.5         
Intermodal  106.7   102.8         
Brokerage  93.3   92.4         
Consolidated operating ratio  96.6%  95.5%        
                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                
Truckload  98.9%  99.2%        
Dedicated  91.7   88.6         
Intermodal  107.8   103.4         
Brokerage  93.3   92.4         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges  96.1%  94.8%        
 


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months  Six Months 
  Ended June 30,  Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $106,486  $112,523  $210,877  $224,074 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $4,209  $4,093  $4,203  $4,044 
Average tractors(1)  1,690   1,805   1,680   1,817 
Average miles per trip  524   528   531   533 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  11.0%  11.6%  11.1%  12.1%
Total miles (in thousands)  39,221   40,847   77,494   80,550 
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $71,874  $81,266  $145,499  $167,726 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,807  $3,754  $3,827  $3,768 
Average tractors(1)  1,239   1,382   1,251   1,421 
Average miles per trip  301   323   305   326 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  1.3%  1.1%  1.4%  1.1%
Total miles (in thousands)  25,132   28,231   50,368   57,311 
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $11,703  $15,064  $23,820  $31,036 
Loads  3,555   4,464   7,212   9,053 
Average tractors  77   121   77   123 
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $39,859  $37,385  $72,878  $73,074 
Loads  24,094   22,700   44,510   42,761 
                 
At June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024:                
Total tractors(1)  2,928   3,126         
Average age of company tractors (in years)  2.1   1.8         
Total trailers  5,164   5,539         
Average age of company trailers (in years)  5.0   5.0         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)  1.8   1.8         
Total refrigerated containers  786   787         


  Three Months  Six Months 
  Ended June 30,  Ended June 30, 
(In thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities $33,153  $35,821  $69,368  $81,543 
Net cash used for investing activities  (33,115)  (27,776)  (41,528)  (48,025)
Net cash used for financing activities  (4,891)  (4,576)  (10,055)  (9,532)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  81,510   81,381   81,502   81,365 
Diluted  81,517   81,446   81,512   81,442 


(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 80 and 90 tractors as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 
  
(2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

