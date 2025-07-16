Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $7.2 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with $7.9 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, net income was $11.5 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, compared with $17.5 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the 2024 six-month period.

Operating revenue was $229.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $246.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $203.8 million for the 2025 quarter compared with $213.5 million for the 2024 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $26.1 million for the 2025 quarter from $32.7 million for the 2024 quarter.

Operating revenue was $453.1 million for the first six months of 2025 compared with $495.9 million for the first six months of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $399.6 million for the 2025 period compared with $429.3 million for the 2024 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $53.5 million for the 2025 period from $66.6 million for the 2024 period.

Operating income was $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $15.6 million for the first six months of 2025 compared with $22.2 million for the first six months of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 95.8% for the 2025 quarter and 95.9% for the 2024 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 95.2% for the 2025 quarter and 95.3% for the 2024 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.6% for the first six months of 2025 and 95.5% for the first six months of 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.1% for the 2025 period and 94.8% for the 2024 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our unique multifaceted business model’s value continued to be highlighted by the operating results of our dedicated and brokerage operations for the first six months of this year and throughout last year. Our earnings have continued to be heavily pressured by the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand - and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions.”

“We remain focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact - and the impact of the U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility - while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities. We expect such growth opportunities to be positively impacted by anticipated additional industry capacity exits relating to increased enforcement of the English Language Proficiency and B-1 visa regulations.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten’s six distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten's prospects for future growth, including the impact of the freight market and U.S. and global economies with the current trade policy volatility along with the impact of additional industry capacity exits relating to increased enforcement of the English Language Proficiency and B-1 visa regulations, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,052 $ 17,267 Receivables: Trade, net 91,432 89,992 Other 7,387 5,364 Prepaid expenses and other 21,942 25,888 Total current assets 155,813 138,511 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 1,207,399 1,198,737 Accumulated depreciation (373,131 ) (370,124 ) Net property and equipment 834,268 828,613 Other noncurrent assets 1,735 1,633 Total assets $ 991,816 $ 968,757 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,894 $ 25,781 Insurance and claims accruals 43,817 44,246 Accrued and other current liabilities 27,974 23,492 Total current liabilities 116,685 93,519 Deferred income taxes 104,098 107,034 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 317 282 Total liabilities 221,100 200,835 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,520,424 shares at June 30, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding 815 815 Additional paid-in capital 53,994 52,941 Retained earnings 715,907 714,166 Total stockholders’ equity 770,716 767,922 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 991,816 $ 968,757





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share information) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating revenue $ 229,922 $ 246,238 $ 453,074 $ 495,910 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 78,570 86,519 157,370 175,281 Purchased transportation 43,123 43,235 80,779 85,049 Fuel and fuel taxes 32,591 38,809 65,708 78,370 Supplies and maintenance 15,606 16,472 31,119 32,542 Depreciation 27,307 28,206 54,777 56,733 Operating taxes and licenses 2,451 2,539 4,868 5,114 Insurance and claims 15,852 12,559 29,229 24,216 Communications and utilities 2,164 2,297 4,443 4,668 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (5,182 ) (2,532 ) (6,847 ) (3,703 ) Other 7,706 8,160 16,035 15,416 Total operating expenses 220,188 236,264 437,481 473,686 Operating income 9,734 9,974 15,593 22,224 Other (436 ) (1,014 ) (785 ) (1,810 ) Income before income taxes 10,170 10,988 16,378 24,034 Income taxes expense 2,984 3,099 4,857 6,499 Net income $ 7,186 $ 7,889 $ 11,521 $ 17,535 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 92,484 $ 96,046 $ (3,562 ) (3.7 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 14,002 16,477 (2,475 ) (15.0 ) Total Truckload revenue 106,486 112,523 (6,037 ) (5.4 ) Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 61,338 67,444 (6,106 ) (9.1 ) Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 10,536 13,822 (3,286 ) (23.8 ) Total Dedicated revenue 71,874 81,266 (9,392 ) (11.6 ) Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 10,093 12,660 (2,567 ) (20.3 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 1,610 2,404 (794 ) (33.0 ) Total Intermodal revenue 11,703 15,064 (3,361 ) (22.3 ) Brokerage revenue 39,859 37,385 2,474 6.6 Total operating revenue $ 229,922 $ 246,238 $ (16,316 ) (6.6 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload $ 2,344 $ 1,115 $ 1,229 110.2 % Dedicated 5,429 6,650 (1,221 ) (18.4 ) Intermodal (735 ) (684 ) (51 ) (7.5 ) Brokerage 2,696 2,893 (197 ) (6.8 ) Total operating income $ 9,734 $ 9,974 $ (240 ) (2.4 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 97.8 % 99.0 % Dedicated 92.4 91.8 Intermodal 106.3 104.5 Brokerage 93.2 92.3 Consolidated operating ratio 95.8 % 95.9 % Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 97.5 % 98.8 % Dedicated 91.1 90.1 Intermodal 107.3 105.4 Brokerage 93.2 92.3 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 95.2 % 95.3 %





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Six Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 182,590 $ 191,068 $ (8,478 ) (4.4 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 28,287 33,006 (4,719 ) (14.3 ) Total Truckload revenue 210,877 224,074 (13,197 ) (5.9 ) Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 123,743 139,182 (15,439 ) (11.1 ) Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 21,756 28,544 (6,788 ) (23.8 ) Total Dedicated revenue 145,499 167,726 (22,227 ) (13.3 ) Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 20,361 25,941 (5,580 ) (21.5 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 3,459 5,095 (1,636 ) (32.1 ) Total Intermodal revenue 23,820 31,036 (7,216 ) (23.3 ) Brokerage revenue 72,878 73,074 (196 ) (0.3 ) Total operating revenue $ 453,074 $ 495,910 $ (42,836 ) (8.6 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload $ 2,044 $ 1,604 $ 440 27.4 % Dedicated 10,283 15,908 (5,625 ) (35.4 ) Intermodal (1,590 ) (878 ) (712 ) (81.1 ) Brokerage 4,856 5,590 (734 ) (13.1 ) Total operating income $ 15,593 $ 22,224 $ (6,631 ) (29.8 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 99.0 % 99.3 % Dedicated 92.9 90.5 Intermodal 106.7 102.8 Brokerage 93.3 92.4 Consolidated operating ratio 96.6 % 95.5 % Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 98.9 % 99.2 % Dedicated 91.7 88.6 Intermodal 107.8 103.4 Brokerage 93.3 92.4 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 96.1 % 94.8 %





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 106,486 $ 112,523 $ 210,877 $ 224,074 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,209 $ 4,093 $ 4,203 $ 4,044 Average tractors(1) 1,690 1,805 1,680 1,817 Average miles per trip 524 528 531 533 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 11.0 % 11.6 % 11.1 % 12.1 % Total miles (in thousands) 39,221 40,847 77,494 80,550 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 71,874 $ 81,266 $ 145,499 $ 167,726 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,807 $ 3,754 $ 3,827 $ 3,768 Average tractors(1) 1,239 1,382 1,251 1,421 Average miles per trip 301 323 305 326 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.4 % 1.1 % Total miles (in thousands) 25,132 28,231 50,368 57,311 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 11,703 $ 15,064 $ 23,820 $ 31,036 Loads 3,555 4,464 7,212 9,053 Average tractors 77 121 77 123 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 39,859 $ 37,385 $ 72,878 $ 73,074 Loads 24,094 22,700 44,510 42,761 At June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024: Total tractors(1) 2,928 3,126 Average age of company tractors (in years) 2.1 1.8 Total trailers 5,164 5,539 Average age of company trailers (in years) 5.0 5.0 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.8 1.8 Total refrigerated containers 786 787





Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33,153 $ 35,821 $ 69,368 $ 81,543 Net cash used for investing activities (33,115 ) (27,776 ) (41,528 ) (48,025 ) Net cash used for financing activities (4,891 ) (4,576 ) (10,055 ) (9,532 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81,510 81,381 81,502 81,365 Diluted 81,517 81,446 81,512 81,442



