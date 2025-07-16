Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its second quarter 2025 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on July 23rd. To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

