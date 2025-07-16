BioAdaptives Announces National Launch of NeuroRush™ — A Cutting-Edge Adaptogenic Nootropic for Mental Clarity, Focus, and Resilience

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), an innovator in evidence-based wellness solutions, today announced the upcoming national release of NeuroRush™, a next-generation nootropic designed to support sustained cognitive performance, mental clarity, and stress adaptability. Following strong results in targeted test markets, NeuroRush™ is scheduled for full commercial release in August/September 2025.

Developed as a premium adaptogen-based formula, NeuroRush™ combines six clinically studied ingredients—including Rhodiola Rosea, Ashwagandha, Bacopa Monnieri, Panax Ginseng, and Mucuna Pruriens—to deliver a balanced, non-jittery experience designed for high-functioning individuals. The product will be available in two formulations: one with natural caffeine for fast-acting mental energy, and a caffeine-free version for users sensitive to stimulants.

“We saw exceptional results in controlled launch markets,” said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives. “Customers reported not only better focus and productivity, but also a noticeable improvement in mood, stress control, and cognitive stamina. NeuroRush™ represents our commitment to delivering plant-based performance solutions grounded in science.”

NeuroRush™ is formulated to target multiple pathways involved in brain function and stress resilience, making it ideal for professionals, students, athletes, and older adults seeking enhanced mental performance without dependency or crash. The proprietary blend includes adaptogens, neurotransmitter precursors, and nootropic herbs that work synergistically to support dopamine balance, neuroplasticity, and mental endurance.

BioAdaptives plans to distribute NeuroRush™ through select online retailers, direct-to-consumer channels, and strategic health & wellness partners nationwide. Initial consumer feedback has highlighted NeuroRush™ as a high-performance solution that stands apart from conventional stimulant-based brain products.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based natural health and wellness products for both humans and animals. Its formulations leverage cutting-edge research in stem cell biology, adaptogens, and regenerative nutrition. The company’s mission is to enhance the quality of life through innovation that works in harmony with the body’s natural processes.

For more information, visit: www.bioadaptives.com

