Troller Cat Launches Beta Game Center Ahead of Presale Price Hike, Raises Over $325K in Stage 13





NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum-based project Troller Cat ($TCAT) has officially launched the Beta version of its Game Center as its presale enters Stage 13. With over $325,000 raised and a 15% price increase set to go live in 72 hours, the project is attracting growing interest from meme coin investors and gaming enthusiasts alike.

The newly released Troller Cat Game Center Beta features two browser-based games—Troller Verse, an endless runner, and Troller Dash, a wall-jumping reflex game. The games are inspired by viral internet culture and reflect the project’s broader mission to blend community humor with gamified tokenomics.

“We believe meme coins can do more than ride hype cycles,” said a Troller Cat spokesperson. “The Game Center is the first step toward utility that rewards engagement while supporting token value through monetization and deflationary mechanics.”





Gamified Tokenomics with Burn-Back Utility

While the current Beta release focuses solely on gameplay, the full launch will introduce video and display ads, generating revenue that will be used to buy back and burn $TCAT tokens from the open market. This deflationary mechanism is designed to reduce supply over time while incentivizing long-term participation.

The presale is structured across 26 themed stages, each referencing iconic internet "troll" moments. Stage 13, called “The ‘Friday’ Phenomenon”, draws from the viral rise of pop culture content. The current token price is $0.00008406, with a listing price set at $0.0005309, offering potential early investors a discounted entry point ahead of the next price tier.

More than 1,400 holders have already joined the presale, and with just three days remaining before the next 15% price increase, the window for entry at this level is closing.

Market Context: Meme Coin Sector Shows Signs of Rotation

Troller Cat's momentum comes as other meme coins show signs of cooling. Notably, Dogwifhat (WIF) and Dogs (DOGS) have experienced price corrections in the past 24 hours, down 7.29% and 5.83%, respectively. Market participants are now closely watching emerging tokens with utility-driven mechanics and structured presale phases.

Tokenomics Snapshot

Current Stage 13 Price: $0.00008406

$0.00008406 Listing Price: $0.0005309

$0.0005309 Projected ROI from Stage 13 to Listing: ~531.57%

~531.57% Current Holders: 1,400+

1,400+ Presale Raised: Over $325,000

Over $325,000 Next Price Increase: In 72 hours (Stage 14)

For users purchasing $25 or more, a referral code system is available, allowing both referrers and referees to receive a 10% bonus on token allocations.

About Troller Cat

Troller Cat ($TCAT) is an Ethereum-based meme coin project combining viral internet culture, structured presale mechanics, and gamified economics. With 26 themed presale stages, a community-first approach, and a deflationary model powered by ad revenue, Troller Cat aims to redefine the meme coin experience through interactive participation and scarcity-driven value creation.

For More Information:

Media Contact:

Troller Cat Team

Email: info@trollercat.io

Admin@trollercat.com

Telegram: https://t.me/trollercatofficial

