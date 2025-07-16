Explosion Proof Lighting Market to Grow USD 685.53 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand from Hazardous Industrial Sectors | SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explosion Proof Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Explosion Proof Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 378.44 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 685.53 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Explosion Proof Lighting Market: Emphasis on Safety, Efficiency, and Smart Integration

The global explosion proof lighting market is estimated to witness significant uptick in demands during the forecast period owing to growing safety regulations in hazardous industries such as oil & gas, mining, and chemical processing. These fields demand for automation light solution of Zone 0, Zone 1 and Zone 2 certified lights to avoid ignition of a spark in a volatile environment. Moreover, the increasing use of energy-efficient, long-life, and low-maintenance LED lighting is propelling growth in the market. IoT and sensor technologies in smart lighting solutions provide the tools for automating and monitoring systems remotely, thereby improving operational efficiency. Furthermore, global safety standards including both ATEX and IECEx continue to rely on workforce training, installation, and maintenance for their success and longevity. Demand for the market is also being supported by developing economies channelling investment into infrastructure.

Explosion Proof Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 378.44 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 685.53 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.86% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Linear, Flood, High bay & low bay, Others)

• By Light Source (LED light, Incandescent, Fluorescent, Others)

• By Zone (Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Others)

• By End Use (Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food Processing, Marine, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2023, the Linear segment held a 36.8% share of the Explosion Proof Lighting Market, as it is commonly used in oil & gas, chemical, and manufacturing industries which require long, narrow lighting in hazardous areas.

The High Bay & Low Bay segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the expansion of industrial facilities and rising demand for high-intensity, LED-integrated smart lighting solutions.

By Light Source

Explosion Proof Lighting Market is segmented into LED, Halogen, and Fluorescent, LED segment is dominating the Explosion Proof Lighting Market in 2023 with 61.9% revenue share with a positive outlook for the segment in terms of profitability, energy efficiency and life span with low maintenance, ideal for hazardous industries.

The fluorescent segment is projected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032 due to its cost-effective pricing, uniform light distribution, and adaptability in specific applications. Advancements in fluorescent technology and integration with smart lighting controls are expected to further support its market expansion.

By Zone

In 2023, Zone 1 held 47.7% of the explosion proof lighting market, due to substantial presence of oil & gas, chemical, mining industries in countries dealing with the hazardous environment.

Zone 0 is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to increasing safety regulations, a growing emphasis on worker protection, and developments in LED technology for hazardous locations.

By End Use

In 2023, the Oil & Gas sector led the explosion proof lighting market with a 32.7% share, driven by its hazardous environments requiring durable, ignition-proof lighting.

The Mining sector is projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, due to increasing mining activities, growing concerns about safety, and boosting acceptance of wavelength routing innovation and automated innovation.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the explosion proof lighting market with a 31.9% share, primarily due to stringent safety regulations imposed by OSHA and NEC, coupled with high demand in the oil & gas and chemical industries. ExxonMobil, Chevron and other companies are using high-efficiency explosion-proof lighting utilizing LED technology in refineries and offshore platforms. Moreover, increasing investments in smart industrial lighting will also drive the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the rapid pace of industrialization, the growing number of mining activities, and the ongoing construction of massive infrastructure projects in the region, particularly in countries such as China, India, and Australia. Explosion proof lighting is being used by regional industry giants such as ONGC and Sinopec as part of foul weather products in accordance with hazardous environment safety standards. This is also expected to create an increasing demand for intelligent lighting systems across the region, owing to the rapid developments around Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing.

Recent Developments:

In Aug 2024, Eaton displayed its Crouse-Hinds series which included explosion-proof LED lighting, CCTV along with surge protection solutions at Automation expo 2024. Notable Mentions: EPIK PTZ camera and GECMA IS tablet for hazardous environments.

