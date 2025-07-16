Mod Op Strengthens Executive Leadership to Fuel Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

MIAMI, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to driving client growth through strategy, creativity, and innovation, today announced two key leadership changes that position the company for continued growth and expanded capabilities: Miles Dinsmoor will be stepping into the newly created role of Chief Production Officer alongside the appointment of Stuart Goldstein to Chief Operating Officer. These moves strengthen Mod Op’s ability to integrate newly acquired companies and advance its strategic, creative, and technological vision for the future.

As co-founder of Modus Operandi, a leading independent international agency and a seasoned creative leader, former COO, Miles Dinsmoor is uniquely qualified to drive the integration of production capabilities following Mod Op’s expansion into the experiential media and events space with its recent acquisition of Image Media.

“This newly created role reflects our commitment to building a unified production model that delivers premium content at the speed and scale today’s ecosystem demands—without ever sacrificing the quality our clients deserve,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “Our goal is to integrate our production efforts in order to unlock greater value for our clients and inspire our teams to reach new heights.”

As Chief Production Officer, Dinsmoor will oversee production teams in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, working closely with Mod Op’s Chief Creative Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and regional leaders to ensure seamless collaboration and operational excellence across all levels of production; from broadcast to social; trailers to events, and everything in between.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for production. The exponential improvement in generative AI unlocks untold creative opportunities but also introduces risks—from untested workflows to IP and copyright security,” said Miles Dinsmoor. “We intend to make production a center for innovation, helping our clients navigate these waters and produce the best work of our careers in a safe, responsible way that keeps them in control.”

To support Mod Op’s vision for a unified, tech-forward agency, Goldstein will serve as Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience scaling top agencies, including digital agency Tenthwave, a division of Wirestone (acquired by Accenture Digital) and top-ranked integrated agency 360i (acquired by Dentsu). Previously, Goldstein helped build and consolidate healthcare agencies at McCann (Interpublic Group) and served as COO at Group Vested, a trusted global marketing and communications firm where he oversaw operations across its platform companies.

“Stuart’s operational leadership will be instrumental as we continue to unify our expanding agency and build standardized processes, technology, and AI capabilities across Mod Op,” said Bertrand. “We're thrilled to have him join our team at this time.”

These leadership moves underscore Mod Op’s continued evolution as it grows, integrates new companies, and builds a future-ready agency model that blends data, creativity, technology, and innovation.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, Church & Dwight, Baha Mar, and many others.

