Smallstep Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Strategic Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smallstep, the Device Identity Platform™ powering hardware-attested access for modern enterprises, today announced the growth of its executive leadership team to support the company’s continued growth and strategic direction. The company appointed Geoff Leonard to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Josh Drake was promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). These leadership changes reflect Smallstep’s commitment to scaling its business and deepening product innovation as demand grows for modern, certificate-based access solutions.

Leadership to Drive Growth and Execution

Leonard brings over 20 years of proven experience scaling revenue growth and building high-performing global sales teams in cybersecurity and enterprise SaaS, as well as two successful acquisitions, notably the acquisition of Divide by Google in 2014. Prior to joining Smallstep, he acted as CRO of Social Mobile, GM of North America at Clevertap, with previous managerial roles at Leanplum and Google. In his role as CRO at Smallstep, Geoff will lead global sales, customer success, and strategic partnerships to accelerate market adoption.

Since joining Smallstep in 2022, Drake has played an instrumental role in driving the company’s engineering excellence. His specialties in building scalable systems and optimizing software infrastructure—most recently in his nearly seven-year tenure at Minted—make him uniquely positioned to advance Smallstep’s platform innovation, technical strategy, and engineering execution.

“Geoff and Josh’s depth of expertise and strategic vision in their respective fields are unparalleled," said Mike Malone, CEO and Founder of Smallstep. “Their leadership and commitment to driving results will be essential to Smallstep’s long-term success as we accelerate customer adoption, drive rapid platform innovation, and scale our global presence to meet increasing enterprise demand for seamless, secure, and trusted device identity.”

Increased Momentum in the Enterprise Security Market

Amid the expansion of its leadership team, Smallstep continues to transform how organizations secure access to infrastructure, Wi-Fi, SSH, and SaaS applications by replacing static credentials with hardware-attested, device-bound certificates. The company’s proprietary platform issues short-lived credentials based on cryptographic proof of device trust—enabling Zero Trust access that is secure, automated, and user-friendly.

Named a Top 10 Finalist in the RSA Conference 2025 Innovation Sandbox , recognized for innovation in enforcing Zero Trust at the device level.

, recognized for innovation in enforcing Zero Trust at the device level. Accelerating enterprise adoption , as organizations upgrade from traditional SCEP-based authorization to secure, device-bound certificates verified by cryptographic proof.

, as organizations upgrade from traditional SCEP-based authorization to secure, device-bound certificates verified by cryptographic proof. Sponsoring Black Hat USA 2025 (booth #5627) to engage with security teams and showcase real-world use cases for device identity.



About Smallstep

Smallstep is the world’s first Device Identity Platform™, enabling Zero Trust, certificate-based access to infrastructure, applications, and networks. Built in partnership with Apple and Google, Smallstep uses cryptographic attestation and short-lived, hardware-backed credentials to replace passwords, SSH keys, and VPN clients. By integrating with tools like Jamf, Intune, and Okta, Smallstep ensures that only trusted users on compliant devices can access sensitive systems—delivering true Zero Trust security without user friction.

For more information, visit smallstep.com .